Turn Canned Cinnamon Rolls Into A Whole New Cozy Dessert (With Just A Few Ingredients)

An icing-soaked cinnamon roll is one of the best desserts, especially if it's oversized and next to an espresso martini with an upgrade. When you make one at home, it's even better when that cinnamon roll comes from a can and you can whip it up in just a few minutes. You can make canned cinnamon rolls taste better in about as many ways as you can that martini, and one of the best is a cozy new dessert that crosses cinnamon rolls with an apple pie — the apple pie cinnamon roll bubble up, and it only take five basic ingredients to make.

Apple pie cinnamon roll bubble up blends all the best fall flavors in a casserole dish, starting with canned, refrigerated cinnamon rolls cut into quarters. The cinnamon roll dough is saturated with apple pie filling, melted butter, and heavy cream. It's topped with a generous layer of crumble topping, like Lotus Biscoff Crumble, or crunchy granola, and then the icing from the cinnamon roll can. Kick the flavors up a notch by adding some cinnamon or vanilla to the crumble, or to the whole dish. Before you know it, you will have an over-the-top, extra cozy fall dessert made from a plain ol' can of cinnamon rolls from the store.