Turn Canned Cinnamon Rolls Into A Whole New Cozy Dessert (With Just A Few Ingredients)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
An icing-soaked cinnamon roll is one of the best desserts, especially if it's oversized and next to an espresso martini with an upgrade. When you make one at home, it's even better when that cinnamon roll comes from a can and you can whip it up in just a few minutes. You can make canned cinnamon rolls taste better in about as many ways as you can that martini, and one of the best is a cozy new dessert that crosses cinnamon rolls with an apple pie — the apple pie cinnamon roll bubble up, and it only take five basic ingredients to make.
Apple pie cinnamon roll bubble up blends all the best fall flavors in a casserole dish, starting with canned, refrigerated cinnamon rolls cut into quarters. The cinnamon roll dough is saturated with apple pie filling, melted butter, and heavy cream. It's topped with a generous layer of crumble topping, like Lotus Biscoff Crumble, or crunchy granola, and then the icing from the cinnamon roll can. Kick the flavors up a notch by adding some cinnamon or vanilla to the crumble, or to the whole dish. Before you know it, you will have an over-the-top, extra cozy fall dessert made from a plain ol' can of cinnamon rolls from the store.
Take apple pie cinnamon bubble up to the next level with these tips and tricks
When you cut canned cinnamon rolls into quarters for this apple pie-cinnamon roll hybrid dessert, you will end up with pillows of cinnamon rolls that are bigger than just bite-sized. The quartered cinnamon rolls add a lot of texture to the look of the dish, but cut the cinnamon roll dough into smaller pieces for a smoother eating experience. Homemade apple pie filling works wonderfully in this recipe, but you can also use store-bought apple pie filling and get the same cozy, fall-inspired dessert.
An apple pie cinnamon bubble up is somewhat messy when it's served up, looking more like an apple crumble than a pie. That means it's begging for a scoop of ice cream on top. Make it even more incredible with a basic caramel sauce drizzle, a few candied pecans, dried cranberries, a touch of maple syrup, and whipped cream. Put an Almond Joy-style twist on it with a few sliced almonds and some coconut flakes, or add a layer of brown butter and sea salt on top for an elegant, yet totally flavorful extra topping. Or, go all-out with a candied orange garnish and honey roasted nuts scattered across the top.