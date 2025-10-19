How The Weather Can Affect Your Oven When Baking

Weather can be a fickle friend when it comes to your oven, and by extension, your baking results. That chocolate chip cookie dough might be a little stickier, bake a little quicker, and look a little flatter when humidity fills the air, and temperatures are warmer. Conversely, when the temperature is cold, your oven is going to work harder to heat up and may take longer to bake or cook a recipe. You might also end up with a dry, crumbly dough when you bake that classic apple pie. Luckily, there are plenty of cooks who have come before us and offered easy fixes for these all too common problems related to the external temperature.

The good news is that once you figure out when and how your oven is affected, you can use these tricks to help you get it right. If you are using your oven on a humid day, you want to reduce the amount of liquid that the recipe calls for by 10%. You can always add that reserved liquid if the dough or batter has a funky consistency. If this is the case, then add a tablespoon at a time until it has the desired consistency.