Dollar Tree's Elegant Drinking Glasses Make Affordable Look Expensive
Dollar Tree may be known for its cheap prices, but that doesn't mean that you can't find high-quality items there. For example, there are a slew of fancy foods that you'd be surprised to find at the Dollar Tree. But beyond upscale foods and drinks, you can also find elegant glasses that will give your tableware collection an instant upgrade.
Specifically, you need to know about these highball glasses with an etched line design that are priced at just $1.50 each. There are two sizes with this design — 17 ounce and 14 ounce — so you can choose the option that better fits your glassware needs. Of course, it doesn't hurt to have both sizes on hand, so you're ready for either size drink. Plus, with the low cost, you can get quite a few of them. For example, you can get four of each size for just 12 bucks.
Regardless of which size you choose, these glasses can instantly make any beverage feel just a little bit upscale. So, if you're someone who loves to indulge in some kind of fancy drink — alcoholic or not — then you need these glasses. After all, a fancy beverage deserves an elevated glass.
Drink ideas to pair with these elegant glasses
Once you've acquired these glasses, you'll want to use them for just about anything. But if you need some ideas on where to start, then you may as well begin with a highball cocktail. A highballis simply a drink that is made up of a (usually sparkling) nonalcoholic mixer and any spirit in a two-to-one ratio, along with ice. So, examples of highball cocktails include the dark n' stormy (dark rum and ginger beer), a gin and tonic, and a whiskey ginger cocktail (whiskey and ginger ale). Any of these drinks would be very fitting to make specifically for your new highball glasses from Dollar Tree.
However, just because they're technically highball glasses, don't let that stop you from using them for any cocktail — or mocktail — that you're in the mood for. In fact, these glasses are so pretty that you may want to pair them with an especially aesthetically pleasing drink. For example, there's the simple cosmopolitan, which has a vibrant pink hue or a bright yellow mai tai. Or, for a mocktail, there's the cosmopolitan-inspired cos-mock or an alcohol-free pineapple mint julep. Additionally, simple drinks like lemonade or juice will also look wonderful and extra delectable in these glasses. No matter what drink you decide on, there's one thing for sure: Your beverage will feel just a little bit fancier with these glasses, despite their extremely low cost.