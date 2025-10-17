The Moka Pot Hack That Gives You A Cleaner Cup Of Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Moka pots are capable of giving you a strong cup of rich coffee. They don't make espresso, but they do use some pressure to brew. To some people, a potential downside of the moka pot is the muddy quality of the resulting coffee due to slight sediment and oils that get through into your cup. This hack is aimed right at that muddiness and creates a cleaner cup with more clarity, allowing you to fully taste all the flavors inherent in your coffee beans. All you need is a paper AeroPress filter!

The filter, designed to work with the AeroPress coffee maker, just so happens to also fit perfectly over most metal filters built into moka pots. Metal filters allow "bad" cholesterol-raising oils like cafestol and smaller coffee grinds through, while paper filters strain all that out. To use it, flip over the top part of your moka pot, place the paper filter over the metal filter, and wet it to help it stay in place. As an added benefit, the paper filter creates a little more resistance in the brewing process, increasing extraction. There is a chance this added pressure over-extracts your coffee. If this happens, just grind your beans slightly coarser.