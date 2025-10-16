New York's Oldest Restaurant Is Over 300 Years Old - Once Used As A Prison In The Revolutionary War
The United States is just shy of 250 years old, and in that time, many iconic restaurants have come and gone, especially in New York City, which is considered by many to be the food capital of the country. However, if you're looking for one of the oldest, most enduring restaurants in the country, you'll have to take a trip just outside of the city to find just that.
The '76 House, a tavern in Tappan, New York, is the oldest restaurant in the state, although the exact year that it was built is up for debate. While some, including the current owners of the restaurant, claim that The '76 House was first constructed in 1668, others dispute this claim, saying that it was more than likely built in 1754, just a few decades before the Revolutionary War kicked off.
However, upon the start of the Revolutionary War, The '76 House became famous for its role as a place of refuge for American soldiers, often hosting vital military meetings. Plus, The '76 House was briefly used as a holding area for British spy John André (who conspired with notorious traitor Benedict Arnold to gain control of West Point) ahead of his trial in 1780. The makeshift prison was never used in that capacity again.
The modern restoration of The '76 House
While many may wonder if The '76 House ever served dishes like hoecakes, George Washington's favorite food, to its patrons during its early years as a tavern, the restaurant's exact menu at the time is largely unknown. Nevertheless, the restaurant has experienced an uptick in patrons over the past four decades due to the Norden family purchasing and restoring The '76 House in 1986.
The restaurant's return to prominence was aided by its place in the Tappan Historic District, which joined the National Register of Historic Places in 1990, but also came as a result of a strong modern menu and great décor that highlights the restaurant's unique place in American history. With dinner entrées like The '76 Famous Pork Chop and specialty cocktails like the '76 Classic Old Fashioned to fit the historic theme, few restaurants have retained their identity quite as well as this iconic establishment. Plus, each week, the restaurant hosts a buffet for Sunday brunch (arguably the best meal of the day), allowing diners to try a variety of what the old tavern currently has to offer.