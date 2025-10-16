New York's Oldest Restaurant Is Over 300 Years Old - Once Used As A Prison In The Revolutionary War

The United States is just shy of 250 years old, and in that time, many iconic restaurants have come and gone, especially in New York City, which is considered by many to be the food capital of the country. However, if you're looking for one of the oldest, most enduring restaurants in the country, you'll have to take a trip just outside of the city to find just that.

The '76 House, a tavern in Tappan, New York, is the oldest restaurant in the state, although the exact year that it was built is up for debate. While some, including the current owners of the restaurant, claim that The '76 House was first constructed in 1668, others dispute this claim, saying that it was more than likely built in 1754, just a few decades before the Revolutionary War kicked off.

However, upon the start of the Revolutionary War, The '76 House became famous for its role as a place of refuge for American soldiers, often hosting vital military meetings. Plus, The '76 House was briefly used as a holding area for British spy John André (who conspired with notorious traitor Benedict Arnold to gain control of West Point) ahead of his trial in 1780. The makeshift prison was never used in that capacity again.