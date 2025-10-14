This 15-Minute Pumpkin Cheesecake Is A No-Bake Slice Of Heaven (Thanks, Philadelphia)

It feels like cheating to make a cheesecake with so little work and no baking. Over on Philadelphia's website, you can find a no-bake recipe for cheesecake that takes only 15 minutes of prep. The instructions only have four steps, one of which is letting it sit in the fridge. It can't get any easier.

The method calls for a softened 8 ounce package of cream cheese to be mixed with sugar, canned pumpkin, and pumpkin pie spices in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Afterward, stir in most of the whipped cream. Pour the results into a premade graham cracker crust, set it in the fridge for three hours, then top with whipped cream. Without any eggs or baking, the texture will be more pudding or mousse-like than a typical cheesecake, but the results will still be delicious. Don't worry, once it's fully chilled it's still sliceable! The simplicity in the ingredients will let the cream cheese shine, making the flavor a rich and creamy delight. If you want something more traditional, you can always make our classic baked cheesecake!