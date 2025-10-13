The Affordable Wine Glass Set That's Highly Rated By Costco Customers
Whether you're a wine aficionado or simply like to occasionally have a glass in the evening, it pays to have a good set of wine glasses on hand. With that in mind, if you're on the lookout for a nice set and you're also a Costco shopper, we have the perfect recommendation for you: The Schott Zwiesel 6-piece Pure Cabernet Wine Glass Set.
This six-piece set, which is made of crystal, is priced at $49 at Costco. The glasses have an angled bowl design for a geometric look and have an 18.2-ounce capacity. Further, in the product description, it's noted that these glasses are designed specifically for full-bodied young wines, both white and red — such as cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, malbec, zinfandel, merlot, and syrah, as the description lays out. To top things off, these glasses are dishwasher safe, so you can conveniently get them cleaned after each use.
If you don't want these glasses for yourself, they also make for a great gift for any wine lover in your life. You can even pair the wine glass set with a bottle of wine to go with it for the ultimate gift — just make sure to read our guide on the best wine for gifting, according to an award-winning sommelier.
But don't just take our word for it — these wine glasses are highly rated by customers, too. In fact, this product has over 800 reviews on the Costco website, almost all of which are positive.
What do Costco customers think of this wine glass set?
Costco customers love this six-piece wine glass set from Schott Zwiesel — the average rating is 4.7 out of 5 stars. Many of the reviews compliment the high quality of the glasses, as well as the size and comfort; one reviewer noted their bowl size and its correlation to the wine's aroma, while another shared their appreciation for how they look when set out.
Multiple reviewers also praise how well-priced these glasses are at Costco, noting that they have seen them sold at other places for a higher cost. One reviewer wrote, "10 Stars! I have been looking for glasses with this shape for some time, but never found the quality I liked. Until now. They are truly lovely."
Of course, there are also a few negative reviews. One person noted that a couple of glasses of their particular set shattered within a few weeks, while another reviewer complained that the "glass is heavy" and the stem is "thick and too long."
But overall, the positive reviews far outweigh the negative ones, so it's safe to say that this set is worth buying. And if you're just getting into wine, you can buy this set to kick off your journey — then read our guides on essential wine pairing tips you should know and how to source affordable wines that taste great.