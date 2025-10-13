The Affordable Wine Glass Set That's Highly Rated By Costco Customers

Whether you're a wine aficionado or simply like to occasionally have a glass in the evening, it pays to have a good set of wine glasses on hand. With that in mind, if you're on the lookout for a nice set and you're also a Costco shopper, we have the perfect recommendation for you: The Schott Zwiesel 6-piece Pure Cabernet Wine Glass Set.

This six-piece set, which is made of crystal, is priced at $49 at Costco. The glasses have an angled bowl design for a geometric look and have an 18.2-ounce capacity. Further, in the product description, it's noted that these glasses are designed specifically for full-bodied young wines, both white and red — such as cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, malbec, zinfandel, merlot, and syrah, as the description lays out. To top things off, these glasses are dishwasher safe, so you can conveniently get them cleaned after each use.

If you don't want these glasses for yourself, they also make for a great gift for any wine lover in your life. You can even pair the wine glass set with a bottle of wine to go with it for the ultimate gift — just make sure to read our guide on the best wine for gifting, according to an award-winning sommelier.

But don't just take our word for it — these wine glasses are highly rated by customers, too. In fact, this product has over 800 reviews on the Costco website, almost all of which are positive.