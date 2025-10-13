Farewell To 1950s Fast Food: The Defunct Burger Chain That Was Once Bigger Than McDonald's

McDonald's has become a fast-food juggernaut for a reason. No matter where you are in the world, there's a good chance those golden arches aren't too far away. For decades, it's outpaced the biggest fast-food chains on nearly every front, though it technically isn't the most popular fast-food chain anymore. That crown now belongs to Mixue Bingcheng, a Chinese brand known for fruit drinks, bubble teas, and ice cream. Still, when it comes to burgers, no one has managed to dethrone McDonald's. However, a now-defunct chain called Henry's Hamburgers was once a bigger source of competition.

Henry's Hamburgers is a chain restaurant we bet you forgot existed. Founded in the 1950s by the Bresler's Ice Cream Company, Henry's quickly latched onto the rising popularity of drive-ins in America. Within a decade, it had more than 200 outlets across the United States, about as many as McDonald's at the time. Though the chain has mostly slipped from memory, those who do remember it recall the restaurant with deep nostalgia. "We literally lived across the street from Henry's ... I think you could get five burgers for $1.00 on certain days of the week. My parents would give us like $5.00 and we would get 15 burgers and a pound of fries and eat like we were kings," one longtime fan wrote on the franchise's website.