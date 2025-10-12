The 'Forever Chemicals' That Might Be Hiding In Your Go-To Sparkling Water

Sparkling water is an effervescent alternative to soda. A sugar-free option that's still delivers bold flavors and those signature bubbles. If you're health-conscious, you already know that the "natural flavors" ingredient is a total lie in these drinks, but there's something else lurking in your go-to sparkling water. It doesn't matter if you take steps to avoid the nine unhealthiest store bought unflavored sparkling waters, or only go with glass bottles. There are "forever chemicals" called PFAS in most brands of sparkling water.

PFAS are synthetic chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances used in making food packaging, like the plastic liner in the aluminum cans that contain sparkling water. The chemicals' levels are also one of the things you should know before buying a saucepan, because the numbers can get fairly high. The ever-present substances can take hundreds, or even thousands of years to break down, and they are very difficult to get out of your body as well. They seep into food, water, and soil, and when they get into your body, they can cause all sorts of health problems as they accumulate. PFAS have been linked to an increased risk for certain cancers, hormone and immune system disruptions, and birth defects.