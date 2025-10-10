Where To Find The Ripest Apples At The Orchard

There are a couple of other things to take into consideration when apple picking at an orchard. If the fruit is truly ripe, you do not need to pull down and shake the branch. A mature piece should free itself from a tree with just a little twist and pull.

The exterior texture of your harvest is also important. Regardless of how you plan to use your apples, the skin should be smooth. You also want to avoid premature rot because one bad apple can spoil the bunch. If you see any bruises or holes on the surface, leave them behind for the squirrels and other animals to feast upon. To avoid bruising the fruit yourself, try handling them with the palm of your hands instead of your fingers.

When you get your prized harvest home, it is important to store it properly. The best place to keep your apples so they remain fresh is in the fridge, where they can stay cool and dry. The low temperature will slow down their continued ripening. Additionally, be sure to keep them stored away from other fruits. Apples produce ethylene gas and can cause your other fruit to ripen quicker than you might plan to eat it. Following these tips should make you more than ready for your first fall trip to the orchard.