Where To Find The Ripest Apples At The Orchard
Fall might mean pumpkin spice lattes to some, but for others, it's all about the apple. When the season arrives, it might mean making a trip to your local orchard to load up on these beautiful fruits that go in everything from classic holiday pies to easy-to-make applesauce. If you're going to do all that work to harvest your haul, you may want to brush up on apple picking 101, starting with where to find the ripest selections in the orchard. While beautiful and shiny is what tempts us at the grocery store, that's not necessarily what you want to look for to determine if an apple is ready to pick. Pieces that are more sun-kissed than the rest and are furthest out on the branch develop first.
Apples that are shaded near the trunk need more time to reach that peak ripeness that makes them so delicious. You want those that are firm and crisp to the touch. They should also have a stronger, more developed color. If they feel or look soft, these are not the apples you are looking for. Additionally, try to keep the stem intact. This will give the fruit a little bit of a longer shelf life.
Tips to pick your apples like a pro
There are a couple of other things to take into consideration when apple picking at an orchard. If the fruit is truly ripe, you do not need to pull down and shake the branch. A mature piece should free itself from a tree with just a little twist and pull.
The exterior texture of your harvest is also important. Regardless of how you plan to use your apples, the skin should be smooth. You also want to avoid premature rot because one bad apple can spoil the bunch. If you see any bruises or holes on the surface, leave them behind for the squirrels and other animals to feast upon. To avoid bruising the fruit yourself, try handling them with the palm of your hands instead of your fingers.
When you get your prized harvest home, it is important to store it properly. The best place to keep your apples so they remain fresh is in the fridge, where they can stay cool and dry. The low temperature will slow down their continued ripening. Additionally, be sure to keep them stored away from other fruits. Apples produce ethylene gas and can cause your other fruit to ripen quicker than you might plan to eat it. Following these tips should make you more than ready for your first fall trip to the orchard.