Cake hasn't always been cake. Or, not as we know it. The word originally appeared in English back in the 1390s. As this was a time of Danish influence and non-standardized spelling, it was often seen as "kaak." At this point, any kind of cooked dough counted. In fact, the very first iterations were legume-based, so as honey cakes were developed, they were an immediate improvement. At least they were flour-based, although the lack of leavening agents means the texture was more like a cookie. We know this because we still have some, like an overly simple European offering that calls for fine flour, honey, oil, and milk. That's it.

Honey cakes were popular in some form within the Roman Empire and Ancient Egypt, but they didn't make it to Germany and France until the late 11th or early 12th centuries (which is when our recipe was written down). It's likely that Arab peoples from the Near East brought some variation of honey cake to Spain and Sicily, and the culinary tradition spread to Italy. There, they made the treat with breadcrumbs, like the filling of a modern treacle tart, but with honey in place of golden syrup. Italian Jews then brought the dish west. The simple dessert soon evolved into something more spiced, and often laced with dried fruit. This paved the way for gingerbread and other modern cakes, too. There might be no cupcake towers or musing over the flavor of red velvet if we hadn't gone through the honey cake phase. We did have to wait until the 17th century for cake to have icing, though, which must have been painful.