One Of Martha Stewart's Favorite One-Pot Meals Is A Classic Chicken Dish

If you're pressed for time and hate washing up, try one of Martha Stewart's favorite one-pot meals. Prepared in a single Dutch oven, the cookbook author's recipe for arroz con pollo is fragrant, filling, and packed with protein.

Arroz con pollo is a 1-pot chicken and rice dish with roots in Spain and Latin America. While each region has its own spin on this hearty dish, the basic method is to pan fry cuts of spiced chicken until golden and add them to a pot of aromatics, rice, and broth before baking the dish in the oven or finishing it on the stovetop. The result? A batch of fragrant rice topped with succulent pieces of chicken boasting a golden, crispy crust.

Stewart's version of arroz con pollo follows most of these principles. However, where it differs is that the chicken isn't coated in powdered spices such as cumin, paprika, cayenne, or oregano before it's seared. Instead, Stewart simply seasons the chicken with salt and pepper and sets it aside until it's developed some color. Then, in the same pan, she sautés chopped onions, garlic, and tomatoes before splashing in some saffron-infused white wine and chicken broth. Once the rice is added, she tosses in some pimiento-stuffed olives and bay leaves before placing the chicken on top (skin side up), sealing it tightly with a snug lid and baking in the oven for 30 minutes.