Ozzy Osbourne's Go-To Snack Was Shockingly Wholesome
Best known for fronting the rock band Black Sabbath, singer Ozzy Osbourne was often described as wild and erratic due to his addiction to drink and drugs. He even bit the head off a live bat once on stage after tossing pieces of raw meat into the audience. After rebranding his persona on the hit reality TV show "The Osbournes," he claimed to have finally managed to kick his drug habit in 2018, but interestingly, he developed an altogether more wholesome predilection for something completely different in the years leading up to his death in 2025, after being diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019. He began snacking on several apples a day.
In a clip from The Osbournes podcast, featuring his children Kelly and Jack, and wife Sharon, the entertainer revealed that it was a specific variety of apple he craved. "My favorite apple is Pink Lady," he explained, "I can't stop eating Pink Lady."
Indeed, in an extract from his memoir "Last Rites," published in The Times, the singer wrote, "I did get hooked on apples for a while. Not just any apples, mind you. They had to be Pink Lady apples ... I got to the point where some nights I was eating 12 of 'em." The frontman added, "It got to the point where I needed to join Pink Ladies Anonymous. It's a wonder I didn't wake up one day with an apple tree sprouting out of my a***."
Osbourne eventually lost his craving for Pink Lady apples
Boasting a rosy blush, Pink Lady apples are a cross between a Golden Delicious and a Lady Williams and are grown all over the world, from France and Spain to Argentina and South Africa to Australia and New Zealand. They have a sweet taste and crisp texture, making them one of the best types of apples for baking into a classic apple pie. Osbourne got his fix of Pink Ladies from upscale LA grocery chain Erewhon and even hired someone to collect them from the store for him. However, when he returned to the UK, weeks before he died, his wholesome craving had vanished. Osbourne surmised that perhaps his medications had brought on his craving for the apples.
While eating a daily serving of five fruits and vegetables a day is recommended for the best health benefits, consuming an abundance of apples does come with its issues. For instance, eating several on a single day can lead to bloating and discomfort due to the fruit's fiber content. The USDA recommends that adult men aged over 50 consume 38 grams of fiber per day. A single large apple contains just under 2g of fiber, which means Osbourne was consuming around 24g of fiber per evening via his apple intake alone. However, his daughter Kelly mentioned on the podcast that her father would "pound 30 apples a day." If true, this would've brought Osbourne's fiber consumption up to almost 60g a day, well above the recommended guidance.