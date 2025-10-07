Ozzy Osbourne's Go-To Snack Was Shockingly Wholesome

Best known for fronting the rock band Black Sabbath, singer Ozzy Osbourne was often described as wild and erratic due to his addiction to drink and drugs. He even bit the head off a live bat once on stage after tossing pieces of raw meat into the audience. After rebranding his persona on the hit reality TV show "The Osbournes," he claimed to have finally managed to kick his drug habit in 2018, but interestingly, he developed an altogether more wholesome predilection for something completely different in the years leading up to his death in 2025, after being diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019. He began snacking on several apples a day.

In a clip from The Osbournes podcast, featuring his children Kelly and Jack, and wife Sharon, the entertainer revealed that it was a specific variety of apple he craved. "My favorite apple is Pink Lady," he explained, "I can't stop eating Pink Lady."

Indeed, in an extract from his memoir "Last Rites," published in The Times, the singer wrote, "I did get hooked on apples for a while. Not just any apples, mind you. They had to be Pink Lady apples ... I got to the point where some nights I was eating 12 of 'em." The frontman added, "It got to the point where I needed to join Pink Ladies Anonymous. It's a wonder I didn't wake up one day with an apple tree sprouting out of my a***."