The Creamy One-Ingredient Swap Your Baked Spaghetti Needs

Spaghetti baked in an aromatic marinara sauce and topped with oodles of cheese makes for a low-fuss weeknight dinner. However, if you've had your fill of tomato and oregano, there's one creamy ingredient swap your baked pasta recipes need: a dash of dairy, such as heavy cream, milk, or soft cream cheese.

Marinara-based pasta has a slight twang to it due to the natural acidity present in the tomatoes used to make the sauce. Spaghetti prepared with cream has a more mellow vibe. This is due to the extra fat in dairy products, which imbues the noodles with a thicker and heavier texture. What's more, protein-rich ingredients like cream and milk naturally elevate and thicken the texture of the sauce, lending it a velvety consistency and dreamy quality.

The best way to add cream, milk, or cream cheese to your spaghetti is to combine it into a roux made with butter and flour first. It's the same way you'd prepare a batch of baked mac and cheese. The roux stabilizes the mixture, resulting in a smooth and silky sauce that doesn't split or become grainy as it bubbles away in the oven. You can also add aromatics, like garlic and fresh herbs, to lift the heaviness of richer alternatives to milk and cream, such as ricotta or mascarpone.