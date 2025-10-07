Jacques Pépin Roasted Julia Child For This Chicken Washing Technique

Cooking chicken is a task that requires an abundance of precaution to ensure it is done safely. However, whether or not to clean the raw poultry itself has been a highly debated topic among chefs of all skill levels for years. In fact, this point of contention was brought up by Jacques Pépin during an episode of "Julia & Jacques Cooking at Home" from 1999 — one of the best cooking shows that we wish we got more of — where he questioned cohost Julia Child's technique of cleaning raw chicken before cooking it at a high temperature. "I don't wash my chicken," Pépin explained, "If it's going to go in a 425-degree oven for an hour or so, at that point, if the bacteria is still living it deserves to live."

While Pépin's perspective on whether or not you are supposed to wash raw chicken is generally considered to be the correct one — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) itself recommends not doing so — Julia Child's reasoning for cleaning her chicken was far from unreasonable. Her long tenure as a chef throughout the 20th century led Child to notice that, while cooking chicken in states with strongly upheld standards and regulations for their poultry can be done without first cleaning it, it feels much safer to rinse the chicken off before cooking it when the chicken is sourced from areas with lower sanitation standards.