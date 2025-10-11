9 Popular Barefoot Wine Bottles Ranked

After bottling its first ever wine, Barefoot Bynum Burgundy, in 1965, Barefoot Cellars set out to become a global powerhouse in the industry. After adding Jennifer Wall to the Barefoot team in 1995, Barefoot Cellars would go on to reach unprecedented success, leading the company to create dozens of wine varieties. Today, the company is proud to be "... the most awarded wine brand in the world, with over 10,000 medals and accolades."

In addition to their accomplishment in the competition circuit, Barefoot Cellars has become a popular choice among customers looking for budget-friendly wine options. In 2024, the brand became the top selling table wine brand in the country, with a reported $555 million in sales. With each standard 750 milliliter bottle costing between $5 to $10, Barefoot has cemented its place as one of the most financially accessible options on the market.

With so many bottles to choose from, customers may become overwhelmed when making their selection. To help guide your next purchase — and using my knowledge of wine, having come from a family of wine makers — I tried nine of the most popular Barefoot Cellars products. Grading on factors such as color, taste, aftertaste, aroma, and overall value, here is my ranking of these Barefoot Cellars products from least favorite to most favorite.