9 Popular Barefoot Wine Bottles Ranked
After bottling its first ever wine, Barefoot Bynum Burgundy, in 1965, Barefoot Cellars set out to become a global powerhouse in the industry. After adding Jennifer Wall to the Barefoot team in 1995, Barefoot Cellars would go on to reach unprecedented success, leading the company to create dozens of wine varieties. Today, the company is proud to be "... the most awarded wine brand in the world, with over 10,000 medals and accolades."
In addition to their accomplishment in the competition circuit, Barefoot Cellars has become a popular choice among customers looking for budget-friendly wine options. In 2024, the brand became the top selling table wine brand in the country, with a reported $555 million in sales. With each standard 750 milliliter bottle costing between $5 to $10, Barefoot has cemented its place as one of the most financially accessible options on the market.
With so many bottles to choose from, customers may become overwhelmed when making their selection. To help guide your next purchase — and using my knowledge of wine, having come from a family of wine makers — I tried nine of the most popular Barefoot Cellars products. Grading on factors such as color, taste, aftertaste, aroma, and overall value, here is my ranking of these Barefoot Cellars products from least favorite to most favorite.
9. Strawberry Fruitscato
Last on my list is the Strawberry Fruitscato. The Fruitscato is a unique beverage to Barefoot Cellars, and is something I had not yet tried prior to this tasting. With five flavors in the line, each Fruitscato blends wine with natural flavors like apple, pineapple, lemonade, mango, peach, watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, and pear. This wine has a splashy red color that instantly made me think of cough syrup. After I moved past the initial cherry soda impact on the nose, I was met with a strong taste of strawberry candy and red licorice. Also like the Blueberry Fruitscato, the flavors here were not balanced enough for me, and it ended up tasting more like an spiked soda than a flavored wine overall.
While the Strawberry Fruitscato was not a win for me, I could see it being a favorite for someone looking for a sweet drink that is a dessert in itself. With more than 30 wine products currently sold, there is something for every taste preference at Barefoot Cellars — so I can imagine there is an audience for a drink of this variety.
8. Blueberry Fruitscato
As I cracked open my bottle of Barefoot's Blueberry Fruiscato', I was instantly hit with a strong smell that reminded me of a Blue Raspberry Jolly Rancher. While the aroma was delicious, I had trouble detecting anything that would make me think this was a wine instead of a flavored soda. Upon tasting, I was overpowered by the strong blueberry, raspberry, and cherry taste of this wine, which leaned toward syrup than fresh fruit.
While the flavor itself was totally sweet and indulgent, I was missing any real red wine flavor in this bottle. Unlike the Peach Fruitscato, the bubbles did little to cut through the sweetness here. The wine scored considerably lower than the Peach variation, earning 77 points at the 2022 USA Wine Ratings. Unless you have a major sweet tooth, I think this Blueberry Fruitscato would best be served cut with a seltzer and made into a spritz.
7. Chardonnay
Chardonnay is the most popular white wine in the world, and with that distinction comes big expectations. Unfortunately, this Barefoot Cellars Chardonnay fell short for me, primarily due to some odd attributes that were hard to overlook. The instant aroma and flavor of this wine was green apple and grapefruit, as expected — it was also buttery and oaky as a Chardonnay most often is. However, I was let down by the off-putting smokey aftertaste. The Chardonnay left an odd film in my mouth for several seconds after sipping, which I would have noted as an impressive time for an aftertaste to linger if the flavor was better.
For just $7.99 a bottle, it's certainly a price-point product, but when compared to the impressive selection of other white wines that Barefoot sells at the same price, the Chardonnay is not a wine I would recommend going forward. While not totally undesirable, I don't think I will find myself craving this Chardonnay anytime soon.
6. Peach Fruitscato
While none of the Fruitscato variations were a complete hit for me, among the three I tried, the Peach Fruitscato was the clear frontrunner, with a gentle peach taste and stunning floral aroma. Barefoot nailed the peach flavor in this wine. It tastes fresh and subtle like a juicy peach with notes of vanilla, dragonfruit, and guava. The bubbles add a touch of bitterness to this wine without being overbearing, and it's easily drinkable even if you do not have a sweet tooth.
This Peach Fruitscato is great on its own, but I could see adding some seltzer and lemon as a fun variation on a summer spritz. This wine scored well for Barefoot, and earned an impressive 84 points from the 2022 USA Wine Ratings. Overall, I was surprised and impressed by the Peach Fruitscato, and I would certainly recommend it to someone looking to try a flavor from this unique line of wines. If you're looking to branch out and try this inventive line of products, I'd say to start with the Peach Fruitscato.
5. Pinot Grigio
Like some of the other white wines in this list, the first thing that caught my eye with this Pinot Grigio was its pale color, which only has a faint yellow tinge. Unlike a traditional Pinot Grigio, this wine lacked the oaky flavor I was expecting, and instead included led with strong flavors of melon and citrus and an almond aftertaste. This wine also had notes of metallic, which definitely lingered on my tongue.
While this wine was still very much drinkable, I could see someone being disappointed if they bought this expecting a more standard Pinot Grigio taste. While this wine has earned a Silver Metal at the 2023 Sommeliers Choice Awards, it was given less points than the Moscato and Pink Moscato bottles, a verdict I happen to agree with. Overall, it's still refreshing and enjoyable, but it is outshined by some of the other white wine options from Barefoot Cellars.
4. Pink Moscato
Of all the wines I tried from Barefoot Cellars in this tasting, the one that surprised me the most was the Pink Moscato. As the playful sister of the standard Moscato, I was delighted by the flavor in this wine. Off of visual impression, the Pink Moscato was deeper in color than I was expecting based on the advertising images on the Barefoot website. This wine has a stunning aroma of mandarin oranges, and the flavor has strong notes of pomegranate, raspberry, and strawberry.
While this wine is definitely sweeter than the traditional Moscato, I think Barefoot did a good job keeping this wine from being too syrup-forward. In competition, this wine scored the same as the Barefoot Moscato, earning a Silver Medal and 85 points at the 2022 USA Wine Ratings. For a fun, sweet, and fruitful beverage, I could easily find myself bringing a bottle of this wine to an upcoming celebration.
3. Moscato
When you think of Barefoot Cellars, chances are you may be thinking of the brand's sweet wines, and the Moscato in particular. This wine is certainly a standout for the brand, and for good reason. While there are now several flavored variations of the Moscato offered by Barefoot, the classic version remains my favorite. This wine makes an instant impact with the incredible floral aroma, complemented with notes of peach and apricot, which add to the sweetness.
Even if sweet wines aren't your thing, the bubbles in this wine do an amazing job of cutting through the flavor, resulting in an easy to drink and enjoyable beverage. This wine also has earned praise on the award circuit, and was awarded a Silver Medal and an 85 point score at the 2023 Sommeliers Choice Awards. It is no surprise why this wine is so popular among Barefoot fans; it's delightfully flavored and well worth the low price.
2. Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc is the wine I find myself reaching for the most, so I was particularly excited to try Barefoot's iteration of it. The first thing that stood out to me about this wine was its color, which is incredibly fair. This wine's flavor is also light, even for a Sauvignon Blanc, but it remains well rounded with an aroma of green apple, ripe pear, and some strong notes of melon and lime. I enjoyed how crisp and tastefully acidic this wine was, and it was clear that this offering was the driest among the Barefoot wines I tried.
If you're expecting a blueprint Sauvignon Blanc, you may be disappointed by how light this wine is. However, for just $7.99 a bottle, Barefoot Cellars has succeeded in making a refreshing and clean white wine that I can imagine enjoying chilled on a warm summer evening. This wine has earned a Silver Medal from both the Sommeliers Choice Awards 2023 and the USA Wine Ratings 2022, helping further cement this as one of Barefoot Cellars strongest wines.
1. Cabernet Sauvignon
When I'm drinking a Cabernet Sauvignon, I'm expecting a wine with deep fruity flavors like blackberry and black cherry with smokey and peppery notes. Barefoot Cellars checked all these boxes with their Cabernet Sauvignon, which for me stands out as the premier wine in their collection out of those I tried. This wine is dry, full-bodied, and with each sip I noticed more flavors appearing, including vanilla, green bell pepper, and an appropriate touch of sweetness that kept this wine from becoming too bitter.
If I had not known what I was drinking, I would have been shocked to learn the price point of this wine, which retails for only $7.99 for a 750 milliliter bottle. Barefoot Cellars is known for their low prices, but this wine truly holds its own as a classic and incredibly enjoyable Cabernet Sauvignon among other more expensive competitors. While Barefoot does suggest mixing this wine into cocktails like their Cabertini, I strongly recommend sipping this wine slightly chilled, perhaps accompanied by a pasta or protein entree.
Methodology
Growing up in the wine country of Southern Oregon, I had an appreciation and knowledge for wine and wine making at a young age. As the daughter of a wine maker, I have had first hand experience in wine reviewing and creation, and my passion grew to me studying vinification while earning my undergraduate degree.
All rankings in this article were made based on the grid method, which evaluates appearance, aroma, taste, value, and overall quality. I compared each wine to the other bottles within this group and to the traits that each grape is known for having in general. Information about critic scores and awards for each bottle was not researched prior to beginning this tasting to give me the most honest and unbiased impression on these wines as possible. The selections of wines made in this article were chosen by a representative of Barefoot Cellars.