How Daylight Saving May Impact Coffee Shops

The morning line at your local coffee shop might be a little shorter in about a month as Daylight Saving time ends and we fall back. Most clocks will be changing on November 2 (though some states don't participate), giving you a little more sleep that night. That might just make the a.m. caffeine scramble at Starbucks an easier and more pleasant experience for everyone — and the extra hour to accommodate the morning rush is just the beginning of how Daylight Saving time impacts coffee shops.

When the clocks fall back, we know we're really approaching the winter season. Schedules have changed to accommodate a new year of school, holidays, and sports games. Check out our End of Daylight Saving Time Survival Guide for tips on how to navigate the lifestyle changes around this time of year. At coffee shops, the doors stay open longer after dark, holiday flavors pop back up on the menu, and the times of regular rushes tend to fluctuate. The opposite happens in the spring when Daylight Saving Time kicks in and we lose an hour; more customers tend to flow into coffee shops earlier in the morning, shifting the rush up a bit and creating pockets of quieter times in the afternoon and evening. Some shops change the hours to balance employee schedules, extend evening happy hours, and create seasonal spaces for customers to enjoy.