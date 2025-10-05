Princess Diana Was A Fan Of This Vintage Egg Dish

Princess Diana's go-to breakfast was a simple serving of overnight oats, and bread and butter pudding, minted lamb, and stuffed eggplant were some of her other favorite foods. However, according to her former chef, Darren McGrady, when it came to lunch, she was a fan of a vintage egg dish. Known as eggs Suzette, this vegetarian meal was, in essence, a fancy twist on a twice-baked potato.

While eggs Suzette might be one of those outdated egg dishes you rarely see anymore, it was a meal that Princess Diana requested at least once a week due to its inviting, homely appeal and comforting quality. McGrady, who worked for the Windsors for over a decade and was Diana's personal chef for the last four years of her life, would prepare the dish by halving and scooping out the flesh of a freshly baked potato, making sure to keep the crispy outer shell intact. Then he'd mash up the scooped taters with egg yolks, butter, and seasonings before piping the mixture around the edge of the reserved potato skins and popping them back in the oven to crisp up. Meanwhile, he'd whip up a classic Hollandaise sauce, poach an egg, and sauté some spinach in olive oil with a dash of nutmeg. The final stage was a simple assembly job — piling the spinach into the hollow of the potato skin, followed by the egg, a drizzle of the Hollandaise, and a sprinkle of freshly chopped tarragon, parsley, or green onions.