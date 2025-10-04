Martha Stewart Takes Apple Pie Up A Notch With Just 2 Ingredients

When apple season hits, nothing is better than making classic apple pie. That balance of warm, soft apples bathing in cinnamon and nutmeg and wrapped in a buttery, flaky pastry, is one of the ultimate comforts. Some would say it is perfect as is; however, for those looking to take this fruity pie up a notch, you might want to take note of how Martha Stewart makes her apple pies. Per her website, the domestic diva shares that she adds two ingredients to her pie to create an unbelievably delicious bite: brown butter or beurre noisette, if you want to be fancy, and vanilla beans.

In a Facebook video, Stewart demonstrates the process. She makes brown butter — melting it until it turns golden brown and fragrant — and tosses it with the apples, along with some vanilla beans, which she scrapes out of the pod using what looks like a paring knife. This extra step allows the fruit filling to absorb both ingredients, which makes for a nutty, vanilla, almost caramel-tasting, forkful of pie. Brown butter and vanilla beans are not just window dressing. They are going to form layers of flavor that a typical apple pie may otherwise lack.