Need More Fiber In Your Diet? Look Out For This Type Of Pasta

Fiber is a vital aspect of any diet, and while there are many staple ingredients that are surprising sources of the roughage, making a conscious effort to integrate more of it into your meals can prove to be fairly difficult. However, there is one type of pasta that is not only a great source of fiber, but is also generally considered one of the healthiest versions of the product that you can use: legume-based pastas. It is made with chickpeas, black beans, red lentils, green lentils, or yellow lentils rather than wheat. Due to its vastly different production process, the fiber-rich pasta provides a dissimilar flavor than what you may be used to, but it is well worth the change if you're looking for an easy way to boost your intake of the massively important carbohydrate.

The reason these pastas are such a great source of fiber is that legume beans are naturally much more fiber-rich than grains. The pastas they produce contain five times more than their white-flour counterparts. Plus, because legume-based dishes are generally lower in carbs and higher in protein than other variations, the gluten-free alternative could be a legitimate game changer for many people looking to improve their diet.