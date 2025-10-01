For High-Protein, No-Cook Lunches, Add One Versatile Ingredient To Salads, Bowls, & Wraps

Salads, bowls, and wraps are packed with nutrients, and they're perfect for a healthy, no-cook lunch on a busy day. They're easy to meal prep without the hassle of turning on the oven: Just chop up the ingredients and toss them into whatever form you want. Take a glance at our roundup of 25 salads you can prep on Sunday and eat all week long. They're delicious and full of variety, but dishes like salads and bowls aren't always protein-dense. There are plenty of protein-boosting hacks out there, like adding cottage cheese or sliced turkey, but those options don't work for vegetarians or vegans, and they can make your salad soggy. The solution? Turn these dishes into high-protein lunches with a couple spoonfuls of beans.

Beans are little nuggets of earthy, sweet nutrition that come in many shapes, sizes, flavors, and textures. A dollop of homemade refried beans can transform your rice and veggie bowl into a Mexican-inspired lunch — and that's just the beginning. From black beans and pinto beans to chickpeas, you can use these ingredients to dress up your salads and wraps for extra texture and, of course, protein. Beans have anywhere from 15-30 grams of protein per cup, depending on the variety — pinto beans deliver about 15 grams of protein, for example, and soybeans have 29 grams. That's a powerful punch of nutrition that's especially useful for those trying to eat a little more protein throughout the day.