For High-Protein, No-Cook Lunches, Add One Versatile Ingredient To Salads, Bowls, & Wraps
Salads, bowls, and wraps are packed with nutrients, and they're perfect for a healthy, no-cook lunch on a busy day. They're easy to meal prep without the hassle of turning on the oven: Just chop up the ingredients and toss them into whatever form you want. Take a glance at our roundup of 25 salads you can prep on Sunday and eat all week long. They're delicious and full of variety, but dishes like salads and bowls aren't always protein-dense. There are plenty of protein-boosting hacks out there, like adding cottage cheese or sliced turkey, but those options don't work for vegetarians or vegans, and they can make your salad soggy. The solution? Turn these dishes into high-protein lunches with a couple spoonfuls of beans.
Beans are little nuggets of earthy, sweet nutrition that come in many shapes, sizes, flavors, and textures. A dollop of homemade refried beans can transform your rice and veggie bowl into a Mexican-inspired lunch — and that's just the beginning. From black beans and pinto beans to chickpeas, you can use these ingredients to dress up your salads and wraps for extra texture and, of course, protein. Beans have anywhere from 15-30 grams of protein per cup, depending on the variety — pinto beans deliver about 15 grams of protein, for example, and soybeans have 29 grams. That's a powerful punch of nutrition that's especially useful for those trying to eat a little more protein throughout the day.
How to incorporate beans into salads, wraps, and bowls
Beans aren't just packed with protein; they're also packed with the kind of slow-releasing energy that'll keep you full and energized through the day. They deliver a good dose of fiber and antioxidants, as well as nutrients like magnesium. A simple white bean salad will give you a bean-heavy meal, but you don't have to dive into a whole bowl of them to get some extra protein. Add ½ cup of beans as a topping to bowls or salads, blend beans into salad dressings, and use them in spreads on wraps and sandwiches.
Both dried and canned beans will add nutrients to your meal. Dried beans are often favored over canned because they have more nutrients, plus they're less processed and have less sodium. If your goal is to add more protein to your diet, focus on the highest-protein beans. Kidney beans, for example, pair well with quinoa, pasta salads, and taco salads. Edamame tastes great alongside avocado and with fresh, Asian-fusion foods. Chickpeas are great in Mediterranean-inspired salads, and cannellini beans are fantastic in Italian chop salads, wraps, and bowls.