3-Ingredient Apple Fritters Couldn't Be Easier To Make This Fall

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple cinnamon is one of fall's most iconic flavors, an infusion of sweetness and comfort that spices up everything from candles to coffee cake as soon as September arrives. It's a transitional flavor combination, leading us from late summer into the cooler weather months — and you don't have to spend the day in the apple orchard to enjoy the festivities. You definitely don't need to know the names of 25 types of apples and how to use them either. Instead of working for hours over a homemade apple pie and picking the fruit yourself, make your house smell like fall by baking an easy batch of 3-ingredient apple fritters for a simple dessert.

Fritters are deep-fried or baked lumps of dough, spiced with mulling spices like cinnamon and nutmeg and filled with vegetables or fruit — often apples. They taste decadent and seasonal with a sturdy texture that isn't too dense, and you can mix up a batch of apple fritters in less than half an hour with just three ingredients: store bought cinnamon apple sauce, apples, and self-rising flour. You don't need eggs or dairy, and the recipe can easily be made gluten-free if you use self-rising gluten-free flour, like this one from Gluvana. Make the dough by mixing cinnamon apple sauce and flour, create the fritters by folding sliced apples into each, and bake for 20 minutes — just enough time to draw everyone together for a tasty dessert.