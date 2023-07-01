Simple Fritters Are The Delicious Way To Use Up Bland Canned Veggies

Canned veggies are not the epitome of haute cuisine but can be a convenient addition to most meals. These pantry staples go well in soups, stews, rice pilaf, quinoa bowls, and casseroles. You can even use them in complex dishes like chicken tikka masala, slow-cooker ragout, or miso-buttered succotash. For example, canned mushrooms can enhance the flavor of rice, noodles, or breakfast burritos.

Per the USDA, except for tomatoes and other acidic foods, most canned vegetables will last two to five years if unopened. Once opened, the USDA advises the contents should be consumed within three to four days. So, if you have open cans of vegetables in the fridge that are almost expired, you'll need to think outside the box to use them quickly. One option is to make vegetable fritters and serve them as an easy side dish or snack.

Fritters are not just quick and convenient but versatile too. First, you can make them out of almost any veggie. To prepare them, either bake them in the oven or fry them in a pan. You can also add your favorite spices. Plus, they keep well in the freezer and can be quickly thawed in the microwave oven.