Simple Fritters Are The Delicious Way To Use Up Bland Canned Veggies
Canned veggies are not the epitome of haute cuisine but can be a convenient addition to most meals. These pantry staples go well in soups, stews, rice pilaf, quinoa bowls, and casseroles. You can even use them in complex dishes like chicken tikka masala, slow-cooker ragout, or miso-buttered succotash. For example, canned mushrooms can enhance the flavor of rice, noodles, or breakfast burritos.
Per the USDA, except for tomatoes and other acidic foods, most canned vegetables will last two to five years if unopened. Once opened, the USDA advises the contents should be consumed within three to four days. So, if you have open cans of vegetables in the fridge that are almost expired, you'll need to think outside the box to use them quickly. One option is to make vegetable fritters and serve them as an easy side dish or snack.
Fritters are not just quick and convenient but versatile too. First, you can make them out of almost any veggie. To prepare them, either bake them in the oven or fry them in a pan. You can also add your favorite spices. Plus, they keep well in the freezer and can be quickly thawed in the microwave oven.
How to make fritters out of canned veggies
Making fritters is a simple way to get more veggies into your diet and reduce food waste. On top of that, you can serve them hot or cold — and easily pack them into your lunchbox. Some examples of canned vegetables you can use include chickpeas, corn, lentils, beans, artichokes, mushrooms, and carrots.
First, drain the canned vegetables and pat them dry with paper towels. If you plan to use canned sweet potatoes or yams, chop them into smaller pieces. Next, combine all-purpose flour, grated Parmesan cheese, cornmeal, baking powder, salt, pepper, and spices in a mixing bowl. Beat a couple of eggs and mix them into the dry ingredients to make the batter. If the mixture is too thick, add a few tablespoons of milk to achieve the desired consistency. Add your veggies to the batter, stir well, and press them into patties.
Once these steps are completed, decide whether to fry or bake the fritters. If you prefer to fry them, add 1 or 2 tablespoons of oil to a large non-stick pan. Heat the pan and fry the fritters for up to 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Last, transfer them to a plate lined with paper towels to absorb excess oil. For extra flavor, serve them with Greek tzatziki sauce, aioli, salsa, or ranch dressing.
Bake your fritters to save time and calories
Baked fritters can be a great choice if you want to eat healthy on the cheap. These won't be as crispy as traditional versions, but baking calls for less oil. If you go this route, prepare the batter and canned veggies as described above. After that, preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and place the patties on a baking sheet sprayed with olive oil. Bake them for about 15 minutes on each side and serve them warm.
These appetizers can fit into most diets, depending on the ingredients used. For example, if you're on a ketogenic diet, use almond flour instead of all-purpose flour. Stick to low-carb veggies like broccoli, mushrooms, asparagus, and green beans, and make the batter with eggs, parmesan, mozzarella, spices, and keto-friendly flour. Add ground flaxseeds to the mix for extra crunch, or stir in a tablespoon of psyllium husk to get more fiber.
Feel free to experiment with new flavors and swap ingredients: Spice up your corn fritters by adding buttermilk, leftover cornbread, smoked paprika, or even sugar. Stuff them with cheese, add meat to the mixture, or consider frying in bacon grease to elevate the flavor. Another option is sprinkling shredded cheese on top before they are fully cooked. Your creativity is the only limit, so go ahead and use up those canned veggies sitting in your fridge.