Make An Affordable Pumpkin Spice Latte At Home With This Trader Joe's Find
Starbucks may be known for its Pumpkin Spice Latte, but there's nothing stopping you from making your own at home — especially if you want to save money. Luckily, Trader Joe's sells an item that makes whipping up a homemade PSL super easy: pumpkin butter. If you're not familiar with T.J.'s pumpkin butter, it's basically pumpkin spice as a spread. The ingredient list includes pumpkin puree, cloves, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, and while it's rich and decadent (despite not containing any actual butter), it's not too heavy. It's also fairly sweet thanks to the inclusion of sugar and honey.
Adding this ingredient to your homemade latte is a cinch, no matter which method you use. Try adding about 1 tablespoon to your cup, then pulling a fresh espresso shot directly over the pumpkin butter. From there, just give it a little stir and continue with the latte-making process. If you use instant espresso — a powder that dissolves in hot water and allows you to make espresso without a machine — then just add it to the cup along with the spread before pouring in the hot water, as demonstrated by TikTok creator @kristinakking.
You can make about 16 pumpkin spice lattes with one $2.99 10-ounce tub of pumpkin butter. That's a pretty good deal, considering one Starbucks PSL will set you back around $5 to $7, depending on the cup size and your location.
How to make your homemade pumpkin butter latte even more decadent
The best part about making your own pumpkin butter latte is that you can customize it exactly to your liking. For example, if you want it to taste extra pumpkin-y, just add a little more than 1 tablespoon of the Trader Joe's spread. If you do so, you won't be able to make quite as many homemade PSLs with a single jar, but the pumpkin butter is affordable enough that this shouldn't make too much of a difference.
There are also multiple ways to make your homemade pumpkin spice latte even more decadent. Consider sprinkling some homemade pumpkin spice over the top (or store-bought, if that's more your style). To keep the recipe simple, you can just use a sprinkle of cinnamon. A dollop of whipped cream is never a bad idea, and this is an easy way to make a homemade drink feel extra special. To take your autumnal beverage the extra mile, try drizzling it with pumpkin pie sauce, like this Torani bottle available on Amazon. If you want to balance out some of the drink's pumpkin flavor, a drizzle of homemade caramel sauce will also taste delicious.