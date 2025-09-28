What A 'Family Meal' Really Means In A Restaurant, And Why It's A Bit Confusing

Most people, when they hear the phrase "family meal," think of parents and kids sitting around the table for dinner. It looks different to everyone. For some, everyone is engaged and talking about their day or week, for others, it's chaos where one kid is doing homework, another is on their phone, one parent sits at the table while another is wrangling a 5-year-old who would rather be eating peach rings while jumping off the top bunk. Just like at home, family meals at restaurants look different from place to place, but generally, it's when everyone behind the scenes eats.

When I worked at the now-defunct Peels (known for its brunch cocktail menu) in New York City, family meal was served on a rotating basis. We served breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so someone always had to be out in the dining room. We lined up in the kitchen to scoop pasta, or a salad, or beans and rice with tacos, from big trays, while others worked and had a plate of food set aside for later. Other restaurants that are closed between meals will serve the whole staff at the same time before they open for dinner.

Since I was a vegetarian, they often would make me a separate dish on the side, sometimes something straight off the menu, other times the pasta everyone else was eating, but with a meatless sauce. Family meals are beneficial to a restaurant staff in more than one way.