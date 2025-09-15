12 Spooky Kitchen Decor Finds To Celebrate Halloween

The paper towel holder is often a boring aspect of your kitchen, but that doesn't have to be the case. This cute holder features a bat at the top and a coffin at the bottom, perfect for adding a gothic, spooky vibe to your kitchen this Halloween. The paper towel holder has over 400 ratings with an average of 4.6 stars, so you know you're getting a great product.

You can buy it for $21.99 on Amazon.