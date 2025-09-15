12 Spooky Kitchen Decor Finds To Celebrate Halloween
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're a Halloween lover, there's a good chance you're going to buy some kind of themed decor to put you in the mood for the spooky season. However, while living room and outdoor decor are common, you can really spruce things up by decorating your kitchen with Halloween-themed items. The kitchen can be a place to congregate just as much as the living room, particularly when you have an adjoined kitchen and dining room, so having fun kitchen decor will really put your guests in the Halloween spirit and inspire you to whip up some Halloween recipes. From paper towel holders to cookie jars, down to the very kitchen scissors you use, Daily Meal has rounded up some of the best spooky kitchen decor you can use to give your home a festive atmosphere and set the stage for Halloween.
Bat paper towel holder
The paper towel holder is often a boring aspect of your kitchen, but that doesn't have to be the case. This cute holder features a bat at the top and a coffin at the bottom, perfect for adding a gothic, spooky vibe to your kitchen this Halloween. The paper towel holder has over 400 ratings with an average of 4.6 stars, so you know you're getting a great product.
You can buy it for $21.99 on Amazon.
Elizabat kitchen scissors
If you want kitchen decor that's also functional rather than just taking up counter space, consider these Elizabat kitchen scissors. The handle resembles an adorable little bat, meaning you'll be filled with Halloween spirit even while cutting up vegetables. They aren't just cute, either; reviewers say they're sturdy enough for most kitchen uses, and over 2,500 reviews of the product have averaged to 4.9 stars.
You can buy them for $14.95 on Amazon.
Pumpkin cutting board
Another functional piece of Halloween decor, this pumpkin-shaped cutting board is stylish and perfect for chopping up ingredients while making fun Halloween recipes. Buyers loved the look of the end grain, and while some found it too pretty to use and hung it up, those who did use it were pleased with its size and say it's perfect for cutting up smaller items like vegetables. The design can also work moving into the Thanksgiving season, as it would match perfectly with harvest decor.
You can buy it for $29.99 on Amazon.
Hugging ghost pepper shakers
If you want passing the salt to become a fun, festive activity, consider buying these hugging ghost pepper shakers. Not only are they adorable, but the fact that they fit snugly together saves space and makes them easier to find when cooking or seasoning food. Buyers loved the look, and the main complaint was that the salt and pepper comes out of them fast — but this can be circumvented by pouring gently when using them.
You can buy them for $6.78 on Amazon.
Coffin letter board
Want everyone who visits your kitchen to know something? Tell them with a bit of holiday flare using this coffin letter board. It comes with both letters to write out a message and unique Halloween-themed emojis you can place in the rungs. Reviewers said it comes with a ton of letters and emojis, so you won't be limited in what you can say, and it even comes with an easel to display it easily on your kitchen counter.
You can buy it for $32.97 on Amazon.
Ghostface cookie jar
If you're a fan of the "Scream" franchise, you'll love this cookie jar, which features Ghostface holding a knife. It's officially licensed and has an airtight lid, so you won't have to worry about your chocolate chip cookies or anything else you store in it getting stale. It's 11 by 7 by 6 inches, the perfect size for storing any kind of snacks you want to munch on while cooking.
You can get it for $34.99 in person at Spirit Halloween or online.
Ghost cat cookie jar
If you aren't a fan of the Scream movies and want a cookie jar that's more spooky-sweet, consider this adorable ghost cat cookie jar. It looks like a black cat wearing a white sheet, bringing back memories of childhood trick-or-treating. It also has an airtight lid, and while it's a bit smaller at 6.69 by 4.21 inches, it would be perfect for smaller spaces.
You can get it for $34.99 online at World Market.
Hocus Pocus spoon rest
Another branded product from Spirit Halloween, this "Hocus Pocus" spoon rest features a slick black design with bubbling purple accents. It's ceramic, making it easy to clean and care for, and will keep dirty spoons off your kitchen counters. At 11 by 4.5 inches, it should be large enough to hold any utensils you need to set down in the middle of cooking.
You can get it for $14.99 in person at Spirit Halloween or online.
Black cat and pumpkin sponge holder
For an adorable way to keep your sponges off the sink counter, consider buying this black cat and pumpkin sponge holder. The sponge goes inside the little pumpkin while the cat sits atop it, making it both adorable and useful. It comes with its own scouring sponge, but you can also use it with any sponge that you already own.
You can get it for $7.99 online at World Market.
Ikea ghost bowl with lid
This 5-inch round ghost bowl, which Ikea named KUSTFYR, is wonderfully spooky with his arms in the air. It's clear, fitting for a ghost, which means you can see whatever you have inside. It would be the perfect way to store some Halloween candy you can intermittently snack on. It has 4.9 stars on Ikea's site, and considering Ikea's reputation for quality, you know you'll be getting a great product.
You can get it for $24.99 on Ikea's site.
Spiderweb cake stand
If you're looking for a fitting way to display a Halloween cake (such as this vampire poke cake), this spiderweb cake stand from Target is perfect. The entire thing is built to look like it's made of black spiderwebs, and a few spiders on the design complete the look. Target is well-known for its seasonal finds, and this item does not disappoint.
You can get it for $10.00 in-person at Target or online.
Pumpkin lantern
If you want a spooky way to light your kitchen, consider this pumpkin lantern. It has a nice, calming orange light, and the pumpkin cage around the candle adds a festive feeling. It has 4.9 stars out of 5 on Target's site, and since it uses AAA batteries, you can place it anywhere in your kitchen without having to worry about plugging it in.
You can get it for $18.00 in-person at Target or online.