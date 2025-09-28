Whipped Maple Syrup Is The Cozy Fall Spread You'll Want To Slather On Everything

If you enjoy maple-flavored treats in the fall, then you need to know about this easy-to-make whipped maple syrup. This is exactly what it sounds like: maple syrup that has been whipped until it has a light and airy consistency. The spread has all of the delicious flavor of regular maple syrup — which is the only ingredient — but it also has an ultra-creamy texture and increases in volume during mixing, so your jar of maple syrup will stretch farther than it would otherwise.

All you have to do is pour some maple syrup into a stand mixer, then whip it on high. Just be aware that this mixing takes a while — TikTok user @lilsipper_official, who made this light and fluffy creation, said that it took about 30 minutes. Since it's a hands-off process, however, it essentially requires no work on your part.

For the best results, look for a high-quality maple syrup. If you need some recommendations, just check out our ranking of maple syrup brands — we placed Shady Maple Farms and Sapjack in first and second, respectively, so you can't go wrong with either of those choices.