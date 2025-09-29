Panda Express Owns These Two Other Restaurant Chains. Here's What We Know About Them

With more than 2,000 locations worldwide and over $3 billion in annual sales, you'd have to be living under a rock not to be familiar with Panda Express. The fast food restaurant has been in business for more than 50 years and sells millions of pounds of orange chicken annually. You probably know this American-Chinese cuisine chain for its zesty orange chicken and crunchy chow mein, but what you might not know about Panda Express is that its parent company actually owns two other chains: Hibachi-San and Panda Inn.

As one of the biggest family-owned Asian-cuisine chains in the country, Andrew and Peggy Cherng have combined their love for traditional Chinese food and business acumen into a multi-billion-dollar restaurant business that proudly serves customers all over the world. Here's what you should know about Panda Express's sister restaurants and why you might want to stop in for a bite if you're a fan of Asian cuisine.