Corn Silk Isn't Trash, It's A Beverage Waiting To Happen. Here's How

The world of tea is vast. From desi chai to decaf rooibos, it shows up in almost every culture. Much like coffee, it's always brimming with possibilities. The last surprising entrant was bubble or boba tea. Soon, there may be another unexpected contender making waves — not for its fun colors and textures like boba, but for its health benefits. Enter corn silk tea. If you're wondering what corn silk is, it's the brown, fibrous threads that line an ear of corn — yes, the same hairy, sticky strands you cannot wait to strip away so they don't cling to your teeth. If you can find the right hack to remove corn silk easily, though, you can put these silky strands to good use for both flavor and wellness.

Corn silk tea has already started making its mark in a few Asian countries — Korea, of course, being one of them (trendsetters need to stay ahead). It won't be long before the rest of the world catches on, but the beverage isn't a new concoction. The roots of corn silk tea can be traced back to ancient China, where it was used as traditional medicine. It just never came under the global spotlight, but that's clearly changing. So, why corn silk tea? Let's start with logistics. Not only is it cheap, but the ingredient is practically free if you're buying fresh corn. Beyond that, it can help detox your system, reduce inflammation, and even aid in managing diabetes. The health perks are just one part of the story, though. Corn silk tea can also be a treat to your taste buds if done right.