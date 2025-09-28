The Affordable Costco Bowl Set That Will Add Elegance To Your Kitchen

In the product description of the Trudeau Porcelain Serving Bowl Set on the Costco website, it is presented as being perfect for salads and sides, and we agree. While just about any dish will look great in these beautiful bowls, their neutral, white color will really make any bright ingredients pop. For example, a strawberry spinach salad with chicken has bright red fruit that will look wonderfully appetizing in these bowls. Or, for an array of colors, try using them to present a fruit dish, such as our very vanilla fruit salad.

Then, for side dishes, perhaps you could use these bowls to serve creamed corn, highlighting the bright yellow color. And, speaking of yellow, baked mac and cheese is another great option. Going with bright colors, there's also a medley of roasted bell peppers, featuring all of the colors — red, yellow, green, and orange. Other ideas include sauteed asparagus, homemade cranberry sauce, and mashed sweet potatoes.

Additionally, these bowls don't have to be used specifically for serving. They can also be used decoratively, such as for a centerpiece. These vessels make for a great fruit bowl, the kind that decorates your dining room table and acts as a practical way to hold your produce.