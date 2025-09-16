The Easiest And Fastest Way To Cook Your Rice Is In The Microwave – Here's How

Rice cookers are an awesome investment if your family eats rice daily but they aren't the best for making single portions. Cooking your rice in the microwave is an easier and faster alternative because you can prepare and serve your grains in the same bowl, cutting down on cleanup. Better yet, you can use your free burner to prepare the other elements of your meal, saving you more time overall.

Whether made on the stovetop or in the microwave, the general ratio of rice to water is 1:2 when making long-grain varieties, such as basmati and jasmine. Simply combine your rinsed rice and water in a microwavable bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Then give it a spin in the microwave on high for 10 minutes. Peek through the plastic, and you should see some holes in the surface of the rice at this point. Next, turn the microwave to medium and cook again for an additional 4 minutes or so before leaving it to stand for another five (the rice will finish cooking in the residual heat).

Bear in mind that these timings will depend on the variety and quantity of rice you're preparing, so you may need to monitor your rice and return it to the microwave for a longer spell or add a splash more water. While the cook-time of microwave rice isn't too dissimilar to other methods, you can make it faster by starting with boiling water.