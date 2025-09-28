You Can Get A Wagyu Blend Burger At This Underrated Chain

Intensely tender, a wagyu steak is one of those phenomenal restaurant dishes you have to try at least once. When prepared well, this prized meal has a luxurious mouthfeel and ethereal quality that's unlike any other garden variety of steak. But have you ever tried a burger made with wagyu? If the thought of a rich and buttery-textured burger sounds right up your alley, you're in luck if you have a branch of the underrated chain BurgerFi in your neighborhood. Founded in 2011, the restaurant (with over 60 U.S. locations) has two gourmet burgers on its menu.

Billed as the "Swag burger," the first behemoth of a hot sammie includes two beef patties made of a blend of wagyu and brisket, with each patty weighing in at just under a quarter of a pound prior to cooking. The beef is paired with charred jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and candied ghost pepper bacon, before it's finished off with a slathering of the restaurant's homemade spicy Fi sauce. The second Wagyu burger is called the "CEO" and includes a wagyu patty along with candied bacon-tomato jam, truffle aioli, and aged Swiss. The other items on the menu, such as the Rodeo burger and the Yes, Chef burger, are made with 100% American Angus beef if you're after a classic beef cheeseburger option.