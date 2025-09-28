The Vegan Dish Andrew Zimmern Said Smells Like A Dumpster

Andrew Zimmern is well known for having an impeccable palate and being able to stomach foods that many others can't stand. However, his nose never lies and is quick to detect incredibly troublesome dishes that might give him a hard time. This was the case when he sampled Hákarl — heavily fermented shark from Iceland — but it was an even bigger problem when the chef encountered the shockingly popular dish known as stinky tofu for the very first time.

Stinky tofu, one of the 10 stinkiest foods in the world, was one of the few instances of Zimmern truly meeting his match with a dish, a defeat that the beloved celebrity chef admitted to during a 2016 episode of "Bizarre Foods." Zimmern's visit to Dai's House of Unique Stink in particular saw the chef eat a version of the food that he simply couldn't handle. "I can't do it," Zimmern said after spitting out his first bite of a Taiwanese burger, which featured cow stomach and a stinky tofu bun. "The cooked stinky tofu tastes so rotten that I can't get it down past the back of my mouth [...] there's a sour, spoiled flavor in my mouth that is absolutely singular — There's nothing quite like it."