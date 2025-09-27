Don't Make This Mistake When Looking For Coffee In Italy
Although America is full of some of the best coffee shops and cafés, many java fanatics understandably dream of taking an expedition to Italy to experience the country's iconic brew in all its glory. However, this is a bit easier said than done, as many make the mistake of not knowing exactly where to go when arriving in Italy to get a cup of joe. Rather than a "coffee shop" or even a "café," establishments that sell coffee are simply referred to as bars. Furthermore, instead of just serving coffee, these places also provide alcohol to their patrons in the same way that American bars do, making it especially puzzling for some non-Italians to get used to.
This naming convention is also why the word barista made its way over to the United States. While Italians borrowed the word bar from English centuries ago, Americans borrowed the word barista in the late 20th century to describe someone who serves coffee at cafés or coffee shops. However, the word literally means server of drinks in Italian and is used to describe bartenders overall in Italy. This isn't particularly surprising, as many facets of Italy's incredible coffee culture became focal points of America's modern cafés due to Starbucks' executive Howard Schultz modeling the chain after coffeehouses across Milan in the 1980s.
Differences between Italian bars and American cafés
Another instance of travelers making a mistake when going over to Italy to enjoy coffee is arguably the biggest weakness of Italian bars overall. Unlike American cafés, where there is an abundance of different options for both hot and cold coffee, Italian bars like to keep things simple with the world's second-favorite drink. So, instead of being able to get a Starbucks-esque Cinnamon Toast Crunch latte through customization, most Italian bars are primarily known to offer straight espresso during the day and milk-based drinks like cappuccinos and lattes in the morning, all of which have very minimal customization options to choose from. For this reason, you'll likely need to visit one of the over 40 Starbucks locations in Italy if you're looking for a unique sweetener, a dairy-free alternative to milk, or even just an iced latte while visiting.
Beyond the different names, there are plenty of other things that differentiate an Italian bar from an American café. The most obvious of these differences is the aforementioned fact that Italian bars don't specialize specifically in coffee and serve alcohol as well. The unique menu items at Italian bars don't stop there. Along with the pastries you'd likely find in an American café, Italian bars also sometimes offer fresh gelato to their customers, making them a one-stop shop for several of Italy's most notable indulgences.