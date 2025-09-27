Don't Make This Mistake When Looking For Coffee In Italy

Although America is full of some of the best coffee shops and cafés, many java fanatics understandably dream of taking an expedition to Italy to experience the country's iconic brew in all its glory. However, this is a bit easier said than done, as many make the mistake of not knowing exactly where to go when arriving in Italy to get a cup of joe. Rather than a "coffee shop" or even a "café," establishments that sell coffee are simply referred to as bars. Furthermore, instead of just serving coffee, these places also provide alcohol to their patrons in the same way that American bars do, making it especially puzzling for some non-Italians to get used to.

This naming convention is also why the word barista made its way over to the United States. While Italians borrowed the word bar from English centuries ago, Americans borrowed the word barista in the late 20th century to describe someone who serves coffee at cafés or coffee shops. However, the word literally means server of drinks in Italian and is used to describe bartenders overall in Italy. This isn't particularly surprising, as many facets of Italy's incredible coffee culture became focal points of America's modern cafés due to Starbucks' executive Howard Schultz modeling the chain after coffeehouses across Milan in the 1980s.