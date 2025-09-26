How To Prepare Your Grill For The Juiciest Possible Hot Dogs
Microwaving hot dogs is perfectly acceptable when several ravenous kids are running rings around you in the kitchen. But cooking them on the grill? That takes technique — the hot grates make inviting grill marks and give the dogs a caramelized flavor, all while the coals imbue them with a smoky char and aroma. However, you run the risk of drying out your dogs when cooking them on a grill due to the fierce heat. The trick to making the juiciest possible hot dogs is to prepare and preheat your grill properly.
The first step is to thoroughly clean your grill by removing any debris on the grates from your last barbecue session. If you leave old bits of food in place they will burn and give off an acrid smell, which could infiltrate your hot dogs. These charred remnants can also make your 'furters stick to the grates, causing the skin to rupture when it's time to flip them. You can try rubbing a halved onion over the grill to clean it, which can encourage residue to come off, or just give it a good scrub with a nylon grill brush. Then you should be primed to preheat your grill on high for at least 10 to 15 minutes, which will also kill off some bacteria. For a charcoal grill, preheat until the coals are covered with white ash.
Oil the grates to prevent your dogs from sticking
Rubbing a dash of oil over your grill grates will grease them up and prevent your hot dogs from sticking. If your frankfurters cling to the grates and split open, they will lose moisture and become dry. Simply pour an oil with a high smoke point, such as avocado, canola, or vegetable oil, onto a wad of paper towel and run it along the length of the grates (don't use a cooking spray to do this as it contains ingredients that can cause flare ups). Known as seasoning the grill, this technique should be repeated once you've finished barbecuing to protect the grates and prepare them for your next grill session. The thin sheen of oil will also prevent rust if you're storing your grill away over the winter season.
When you're ready to rumble, consider the fat content of your hot dogs before grilling them as higher-fat options should be cooked at a medium heat while leaner ones should be grilled on medium-low. When knowing how long it takes to grill a hot dog, take the size into consideration as well. A telltale sign a hot dog is done when it's sizzling on the grill and is nice and crispy on the outside. The result? Show-stopping wieners that are super-savory, snap-able, and succulent.