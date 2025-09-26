How To Prepare Your Grill For The Juiciest Possible Hot Dogs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Microwaving hot dogs is perfectly acceptable when several ravenous kids are running rings around you in the kitchen. But cooking them on the grill? That takes technique — the hot grates make inviting grill marks and give the dogs a caramelized flavor, all while the coals imbue them with a smoky char and aroma. However, you run the risk of drying out your dogs when cooking them on a grill due to the fierce heat. The trick to making the juiciest possible hot dogs is to prepare and preheat your grill properly.

The first step is to thoroughly clean your grill by removing any debris on the grates from your last barbecue session. If you leave old bits of food in place they will burn and give off an acrid smell, which could infiltrate your hot dogs. These charred remnants can also make your 'furters stick to the grates, causing the skin to rupture when it's time to flip them. You can try rubbing a halved onion over the grill to clean it, which can encourage residue to come off, or just give it a good scrub with a nylon grill brush. Then you should be primed to preheat your grill on high for at least 10 to 15 minutes, which will also kill off some bacteria. For a charcoal grill, preheat until the coals are covered with white ash.