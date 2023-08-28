Why You Should Consider Fat Content Before Grilling Hot Dogs

Cooking hot dogs on the grill might seem straightforward, but achieving the perfect balance of smoky flavor and juicy texture requires a bit of finesse. While cranking up the heat can lead to those classic grill marks, it often results in a dog that's charred on the outside and dangerously rare on the inside. But what's the right amount of heat and how long should you cook a hot dog for the perfect flavor and texture? It turns out there's not one answer. The optimal time and temperature depend on what the hot dog is made of, its size, and, most importantly, how much fat it contains.

Grilling expert, Julie Busha, the creator of Slawsa which was featured on Shark Tank, urges novice chefs to take fat content into account when grilling hot dogs. "Higher-fat dogs should be cooked at a medium heat whereas leaner dogs should be grilling on a medium-low setting," she told Insider.

A one-size-fits-all model doesn't work for all hot dogs because there are so many different kinds with varying fat content. 100% beef and pork dogs tend to contain more fat than those made of poultry or vegetarian ingredients, which can keep them jucier on the grill. Leaner hot dogs, like chicken sausages, have a tendency to dry out, warn the experts at Char-Broil, so they must be cooked at a lower or indirect heat.