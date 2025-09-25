This 'Bizarre Food' Was One Of The Worst Smelling Things Andrew Zimmern Ever Experienced

Of all the celebrity chefs in the world, Andrew Zimmern stands above the rest for the sheer quantity of strange and unusual dishes he has eaten. Among these foods have been plenty of standouts, such as Zimmern's assortment of favorite sandwiches from around the world, including steamed pork buns, an Italian prosciutto sandwich, and the smoked salmon at Barney Greengrass. There have also been many rough eating experiences for the New York native. There are three ingredients that Zimmern won't eat: Oatmeal, raw cookie dough, and durian. However, the dishes that he has tried are both truly bizarre and genuinely hard to consume. Chief among these is Hákarl, a food you may want to avoid if you have a sensitive stomach or palate.

For the uninitiated, Hákarl is cured Greenland shark meat that is a popular delicacy in Iceland. More specifically, as Zimmern spotlighted in an episode of "Bizarre Foods," the meat is fermented for 6-8 weeks before being hung to dry for an additional 2-3 months. The species has no urinary system, so urea builds up and turns to ammonia after the shark is killed. The fermenting and drying remove the toxic fluids. The ammonia gives Hákarl its strong odor. However, this doesn't negate the fact that Hákarl is effectively just old shark meat, making it a difficult dish for even Andrew Zimmern to approach without instinctively wanting to run for the hills.