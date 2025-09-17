Almost 100,000 Pounds Of Catfish Were Just Recalled In 3 US States
If you live in Mississippi, Louisiana, or Alabama, you should know that Quality Poultry & Seafood, Inc. has recalled approximately 98,916 pounds of catfish fillets across these three states. As reported by the USDA, the Mississippi-based company produced and sold the fillets to both retail establishments and restaurants, as well as directly from its own retail store, without involving any federal inspection. This means there could be contaminants, harmful bacteria, or undeclared allergens in these fish products. Without an inspection from a health agency, there's no way to be sure, so the USDA advises consumers and businesses to err on the side of caution.
As of this writing, there have been no reports of any harm caused from these catfish products, which the manufacturer produced between September 2, 2024 and September 5, 2025. While it's doubtful that this recall will challenge any that appear on our list of the worst seafood recalls in America, it's still a significant amount of product. If you have questions regarding the recall, you can reach out via the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send an email to MPHotline@usda.gov.
What to do if you have recalled catfish in your freezer
These recalled catfish fillets appear in a variety of products. Many are labeled with "Quality Poultry & Seafood" or "Corner Market," though the USDA clarified that the fish "bear various labels with establishment names that have no connection to the cause of the recall." These fish were farmed in the U.S. (usually a safe buy when shopping for seafood), and the products include various catfish miscut fillets, irregular catfish shank fillets, irregular catfish random fillets, catfish stuffed with crabmeat dressing, and other stuffed varieties.
If you have any of these products in your freezer or refrigerator, the USDA advises that you to throw them out or return them to their place of purchase. As Quality Poultry & Seafood, Inc. is one of the Mississippi Gulf Coast's largest seafood wholesalers, it's also best to check with your favorite local restaurants to ensure they're not serving any un-inspected catfish.
If you have consumed this catfish and are feeling any negative reactions, contact your healthcare provider immediately. As the contents and contamination levels of these fillets are unclear, they could potentially pose a health risk. If you have a common food allergy, you should pay special attention to recalls like these, as cross-contamination could occur during the production process.