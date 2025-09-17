Almost 100,000 Pounds Of Catfish Were Just Recalled In 3 US States

If you live in Mississippi, Louisiana, or Alabama, you should know that Quality Poultry & Seafood, Inc. has recalled approximately 98,916 pounds of catfish fillets across these three states. As reported by the USDA, the Mississippi-based company produced and sold the fillets to both retail establishments and restaurants, as well as directly from its own retail store, without involving any federal inspection. This means there could be contaminants, harmful bacteria, or undeclared allergens in these fish products. Without an inspection from a health agency, there's no way to be sure, so the USDA advises consumers and businesses to err on the side of caution.

As of this writing, there have been no reports of any harm caused from these catfish products, which the manufacturer produced between September 2, 2024 and September 5, 2025. While it's doubtful that this recall will challenge any that appear on our list of the worst seafood recalls in America, it's still a significant amount of product. If you have questions regarding the recall, you can reach out via the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send an email to MPHotline@usda.gov.