This Savory Vintage Ice Cream Flavor Is A Cheese Lover's Dream

While the majority of ice cream flavors are enjoyed for their sweet and delectable taste, the beloved genre of frozen treat is historically much more varied than that. Today, the most popular ice cream flavors in America are all quite sweet, but once upon a time, there was an incredibly popular savory ice cream that many consumers absolutely adored. In the 18th century, parmesan ice cream saw a rise in popularity.

The recipe for the dessert obviously differed from person to person in the 1700s, but the one that has made its way to the surface today from 1789 is shockingly simple. By adding together whisked eggs, simple syrup, cream, and authentic Parmigiano Reggiano — not processed parmesan — and subsequently freezing it, you create a treat with an incredibly nuanced taste that is unlike any other. While it is a more savory ice cream flavor that tastes like, you guessed it, parmesan cheese, the syrup does produce a fair amount of sweetness and allows it to maintain a certain level of similarity to other, more conventional styles of ice cream.