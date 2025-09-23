Make Easy Cast Iron Skillet Desserts With This Shortcut Ingredient

Cobblers, slumps, and high-rise Dutch babies made in a cast iron skillet are cozy and comforting. However, as rustic as these rough and ready desserts may look at first glance, they do require a fair amount of prep work, such as preparing biscuit dough or chopping mounds of fresh fruit. One way to make easy cast iron skillet desserts that are ready in a fraction of the time is to use pancake mix as your base. This awesome shortcut simply needs a bit of water, and then it can be poured straight into a hot skillet along with a few extras to create an array of desserts at rapid speed.

Pancake mix contains flour, raising agents, eggs, sugar, and, in some cases, buttermilk in powdered form. All these ingredients also feature in popular desserts, such as coffee cakes and waffles (albeit in slightly different ratios), which means that a good-quality pancake mix can be used to make much more than breakfast — with a little tweaking. The most hassle-free option is to combine chocolate chips or fresh fruit into your pancake mix, pour it into your cast iron skillet, and bake everything at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes to produce a family-sized pancake that you can slice up like a pizza or scoop out with a spoon. Top each portion with a scoop of ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream, and you'll have a decadent dessert on your hands that took less than five minutes to cobble together.