This British Technique Leads To The Crispiest Roasted Potatoes

If you ever meet a British person who doesn't claim to make great roast potatoes, you should ask to see their birth certificate. Even for those who can barely cook, roasties are a point of pride. This is true from John O' Groats to Land's End; in the U.K. the roast dinner dad is at least as common an occurrence as the grill dad is in the U.S. (you know, the dad who doesn't even know where the chopping boards are kept, but dons a novelty apron and grabs the tongs as soon as a cookout is even whispered about).

While every Brit has their own list of tips and tricks for the best way to roast potatoes, most of us use a technique beloved by U.K. celebrities from Jamie Oliver to Emily Blunt to get an incredibly crispy shell on every potato, while retaining fluffy centers (like the perfect French fry, but bigger). The Brits are aware that the key is parboiling. After this step, you simply shake them around in the pan or colander to create rough edges. After a good shake, your potatoes should be coated in a light paste, depending on the kind of potato you use and how completely you like to boil them. Usually, Brits use potatoes that are floury and not waxy for roasting. This helps achieve the soft, creamy center that characterizes a classic roastie. Yukon Golds and russets work great and are readily available in almost every grocery store.