The Classic Breakfast Food Travis Kelce Eats Before Every Game
The breakfast of champions has changed since the days of eating Wheaties or drinking a big glass of raw eggs, made popular by the one and only Rocky Balboa. But those hours of practice and watching film also call for a little something more than an energizing kale smoothie, especially if you are the famous tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Travis Kelce shared with comedian Rob Riggle via X that he opts for classic French toast, and a year later, in an interview with InsideHook, Kelce reaffirmed his breakfast go-to and revealed he likes this kid-approved favorite with strawberries.
The New Heights host's meal choice may be surprising, but French toast is carb-heavy, and loading up on this critical source of energy is a good strategy when you are playing an endurance sport. In fact, according to the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital pediactric gastroenterologist and nutritionist Timothy A. S. Sentongo, MD, "If you want to be at the top of your game, you need good hydration, a meal of complex carbohydrates the day before, and a high-protein diet after." While the strawberries may be a subtle nod to his team's colors, this fruit is also rich in potassium and magnesium — two essential minerals that can be depleted when an athlete sweats.
Make your own love story
What's the origin of Travis Kelce's love story with French toast? Maybe Momma Kelce made it for him growing up, or during college, he stayed up too late licking syrup off a plate. He hasn't said. But one thing is for sure: The football player has an affinity for this dish. He even orders it when he visits Succotash, a Kansas City brunch hotspot.
If you are an athlete and want to eat like Travis Kelce or just want to eat the same pre-game meal with him in solidarity, try Daily Meal's maple glazed French toast casserole and share it with the kids — or not. If you want a smaller plate, try whipping up our easy brioche French toast. Or, if you really want a special version of breakfast food, consider using the melted ice cream hack Jacques Pépin uses for next level French toast. Instead of using an egg and milk mixture to dip the bread in, Pépin dips his bread in melted ice cream before frying it. Top it with some fruit, and it will have you yelling: "Touchdown!"