The Classic Breakfast Food Travis Kelce Eats Before Every Game

The breakfast of champions has changed since the days of eating Wheaties or drinking a big glass of raw eggs, made popular by the one and only Rocky Balboa. But those hours of practice and watching film also call for a little something more than an energizing kale smoothie, especially if you are the famous tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Travis Kelce shared with comedian Rob Riggle via X that he opts for classic French toast, and a year later, in an interview with InsideHook, Kelce reaffirmed his breakfast go-to and revealed he likes this kid-approved favorite with strawberries.

The New Heights host's meal choice may be surprising, but French toast is carb-heavy, and loading up on this critical source of energy is a good strategy when you are playing an endurance sport. In fact, according to the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital pediactric gastroenterologist and nutritionist Timothy A. S. Sentongo, MD, "If you want to be at the top of your game, you need good hydration, a meal of complex carbohydrates the day before, and a high-protein diet after." While the strawberries may be a subtle nod to his team's colors, this fruit is also rich in potassium and magnesium — two essential minerals that can be depleted when an athlete sweats.