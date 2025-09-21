Turn Banana Peels And Vinegar Into Your New Favorite Kitchen Cleaner

Did you know you can use banana peels to purify water? This humble fruit also makes a fantastic tenderizer when simmered down in meaty stews, and it can even be incorporated in homemade skincare products as a moisturizer. However, one of the best uses for banana peels is turning it into an all-natural kitchen cleaner with the addition of some vinegar and a little know-how.

To make your cleaner, blitz up your banana peel with half a cup of white distilled vinegar until smooth (you're looking to make a solution that can be decanted into a spray bottle). Then, use it to clean counters, cookers, and even silverware. Why does this work? Banana peel is rich in minerals, like potassium, and natural oils, making it perfect for buffing up cutlery. It also eliminates odors, and studies have shown that it may even have antimicrobial properties. The science behind why vinegar is such a good cleaner is that it contains acetic acid, known for cutting through grime and mineral deposits. Though it has a noticeable pungency when first applied, this smell quickly subsides, leaving countertops and sinks sparkling clean. As vinegar is an odor neutralizer, it jettisons bad smells, making it useful for cleaning kitchen bins that can develop a stench from leftover food. For a brighter scent, you can incorporate some citrus peels into your cleaning spray, but this isn't necessary.