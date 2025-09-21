Turn Banana Peels And Vinegar Into Your New Favorite Kitchen Cleaner
Did you know you can use banana peels to purify water? This humble fruit also makes a fantastic tenderizer when simmered down in meaty stews, and it can even be incorporated in homemade skincare products as a moisturizer. However, one of the best uses for banana peels is turning it into an all-natural kitchen cleaner with the addition of some vinegar and a little know-how.
To make your cleaner, blitz up your banana peel with half a cup of white distilled vinegar until smooth (you're looking to make a solution that can be decanted into a spray bottle). Then, use it to clean counters, cookers, and even silverware. Why does this work? Banana peel is rich in minerals, like potassium, and natural oils, making it perfect for buffing up cutlery. It also eliminates odors, and studies have shown that it may even have antimicrobial properties. The science behind why vinegar is such a good cleaner is that it contains acetic acid, known for cutting through grime and mineral deposits. Though it has a noticeable pungency when first applied, this smell quickly subsides, leaving countertops and sinks sparkling clean. As vinegar is an odor neutralizer, it jettisons bad smells, making it useful for cleaning kitchen bins that can develop a stench from leftover food. For a brighter scent, you can incorporate some citrus peels into your cleaning spray, but this isn't necessary.
Homemade cleaning products are free from chemicals
While you could grab cleaning products from the grocery store to do the same job as your "vinana" spray, many contain unwanted chemicals and synthetic fragrances that can be harmful to the skin. Using a homemade cleaner prepared with natural ingredients is an alternative solution that eliminates the presence of chemicals in the home. Plus, it's cheaper, eco-friendly, and simple to make. Moreover, your vinegar solution doubles as a rescue spray for houseplants when diluted with a splash of water! A quick spritz over the soil will encourage the foliage on monsteras and ferns to become full and green. This is due to the potassium in the banana peel.
Another idea is to create a paste with your processed banana peels, a sprinkle of baking soda, and a dash of water. As baking soda is naturally abrasive (and an odor neutralizer like vinegar), it mixes with the peel to produce an amalgam that can be used to clean smelly countertops or shine silverware. Other clever ways to make the most out of banana peels are to turn them into vegan curries (the fibers running along the skin mimic the texture of pulled pork) or high fiber chips. There's also some anecdotal evidence that banana peels can help whiten the teeth, making them a truly versatile fruit that can be used in a myriad of nifty ways.