Ree Drummond Levels Up Mac And Cheese With This Store-Bought Seasoning

When it comes to mac and cheese, everyone has a secret weapon or technique to amp up the flavor or make it more decadent than the rest, especially if you are a celebrity chef. Ina Garten leaves her mac and cheese out overnight or adds truffles to this classic dish to create a luxurious version. Bobby Flay reinvents his version into a macaroni and cheese carbonara. But Ree Drummond's mac and cheese is a little more accessible. She opts for a store-bought seasoning you probably already have in your pantry: Lawry's Seasoned Salt.

Lawry's Seasoned Salt is a go-to when you want to add a little complexity to a burger or to enhance the flavor of French fries, but when you add it to mac and cheese, it's a tasty game changer. The Pioneer Woman loves this pantry staple salty blend. Lawry's Seasoned Salt uses onion and garlic powders, along with paprika, celery seed, and turmeric to create its signature taste. When added to mac and cheese, this seasoning doesn't overwhelm. Instead, the spices are going to create subtle layers of both savory and sweet in every bite of these cheesy noodles.