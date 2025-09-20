The Everyday Food Scrap That Doubles As A Hummingbird Magnet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are several ways to attract hummingbirds to your garden, from hanging up a sugar-water feeder to planting nectar-rich flowers, such as honeysuckle and daylilies. However, there's another simple trick you can employ to draw these beautiful creatures to your outdoor space. It takes less effort and repurposes kitchen scraps that would otherwise be discarded. Try putting out bits of leftover apple peels.

Hummingbirds adore sweet foods because glucose is a fast-acting energy source that helps them to maintain their high metabolism. Their wings flap an average of 50 times per second, producing that signature hum, which is why they need plenty of fuel to keep them going. While the nectar from flowers provides them with glucose, they are also attracted to sweet fruits like apples. The only thing to bear in mind when placing apple peels out for hummingbirds is to make sure some of the flesh is still on the peel because this is where the majority of the sugar lies. When other sources of nectar in the surrounding area are scarce, apple scraps act like a hummingbird magnet. Better yet, repurposing apple skins that would otherwise have gone in the bin is a win for reducing food waste.