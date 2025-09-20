Ina Garten Tops Her Toast With This Criminally Underrated Vegetable

From her brilliant, time-saving cauliflower-cutting tips to her recipes, there's one thing we know about Ina Garten for sure: She knows her vegetables. Cauliflower used to get some flak for being a bland vegetable, but it holds lots of potential, especially if you know how to best utilize it. Who better than the Barefoot Contessa to make this seemingly dull veggie shine? In an Instagram post, Garten shared some tips for making cauliflower open-faced sandwiches.

"I think cauliflower is a highly under-appreciated vegetable," Garten said in the caption. She shared a picture of cauliflower-topped toasts and added, "I combine [cauliflower] with gruyere and pancetta on top of crusty bread to make an open-faced sandwich that's crunchy, creamy, and totally decadent! Everyone goes crazy for these!"

The recipe, available on her website, also includes sliced prosciutto and minced chives, seasoned with red pepper flakes, paprika, nutmeg, and salt. As for the cauliflower, it isn't added raw. According to her recipe, she chops off the florets and roasts them in the oven before seasoning.