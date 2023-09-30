10 Sabra Hummus Flavors, Ranked

As more individuals shift to plant-based protein sources to incorporate into their daily consumption habits, the market for hummus has expanded. Sabra has been at the forefront of this expansion. Its arsenal of delicious, nutritious, and creative hummus varieties is impressive.

Sabra takes great pride in sourcing the highest quality ingredients to produce its diverse hummus flavors, particularly the chickpeas. These non-GMO legumes are grown on family farms across the Palouse region, spanning the states of Idaho, Oregon, and Washington in the Northwestern U.S. Most of their flavors are also gluten-free and kosher.

We recently had the opportunity to try a diverse selection of Sabra hummus varieties. As passionate enthusiasts and regular consumers of hummus, Sabra has consistently been our top choice. With a discerning palate, we assessed each based on its unique aroma, creamy texture, inventive ingredients, and overall robust flavor. To be honest, the results of our assessment were not entirely a surprise.