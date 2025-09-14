Some Of The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Bars In Major US Cities
While they may lack in glitz and glamor, hole-in-the-wall bars are oftentimes the best way to get to know the local culture of a city. Scattered all across America, the best dive bars are often hidden in plain sight, only known to locals or the lucky few who happen to stumble by on their travels. Often offering up cheap drinks, free games, and maybe even a karaoke stage, dive bars offer a comforting, casual, and slightly edgy atmosphere that won't be found in a typical a cocktail lounge.
As someone who travels a lot, I have been lucky enough to sample some of the country's best dive bars myself over the years. From the tropical taverns I have adore in Los Angeles to the wholesome Honky-Tonk bar I frequent here in New York City, there are so many dive bars that I love across this country. In this article, we will discuss some of the best hole-in-the-wall bars in America's major cities based on my personal experience as well as the rave reviews of fellow dive-bar lovers online.
Skinny Dennis in Brooklyn, New York
If I ever find myself in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, there is a high likelihood that I will be stopping into Skinny Dennis. In the midst of Williamsburg's ever-developing restaurants and upscale bars, walking into Skinny Dennis feels like entering an authentic Honky-Tonk dive bar. While it was only opened in 2013, this bar has curated a timeless atmosphere reminiscent of an old-fashioned watering hole, furnished with taxidermy on the walls and peanut shells scattered all over the floor.
In addition to 18 beers on draft, a selection of signature cocktails, and its famous frozen coffee, Skinny Dennis also offers incredible live country and roots music every night of the week. The roster of performers is truly impressive, earning the bar the title of "New York's most famous and best honky tonk" from Condé Nast Traveler. If you ever find yourself visiting Manhattan, it is worth taking the L train across water to try out this incredible local spot.
Skinny Dennis
152 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Santa's Pub in Nashville, Tennessee
The city of Nashville is known around the world for its iconic Broadway strip of bars and clubs that feature world-class country talent and parties that last until the wee hours of the morning. Located slightly off the beaten path, you can find another world-famous bar, Santa's Pub, that is loved for an entirely different set of reasons. Run by couple Denzel Irwin (aka "Santa") and Angelina Stillings, this double-wide dive bar is known for cheap drinks, year-round Christmas decorations, and rousing karaoke nights. The bar was even featured on our 2023 review of the 14 best bars in Nashville.
The success of this bar came organically. Owner Denzel told Word of Mouth that Santa's Pub grew in popularity because of "Word of mouth and my decision to stay open until 3AM." From local regulars to country music celebrities, everyone is welcome at Santa's Pub, and it has truly become a melting pot of different generations and people from different walks of life. The main selling point, as stated by Denzel, is music: "We host karaoke seven nights a week and everyone from Kacey Musgraves to Mumford & Sons has sang in this room," he said. If you ever find yourself in the Music City, Santa's Pub is a must-visit dive bar to soak in the music of the city and the eclectic local culture.
Santa's Pub
2225 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN
(615) 593-1872
Tiki-Ti in Los Angeles
Located on the iconic Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, Tiki-Ti offers everything you could want in a Tiki bar: festive decorations, unique and interactive drinks, and a welcome atmosphere. Since 1961, this intimate bar has become famous for its tiki chants that make ordering a drink a fully immersive experience for customers.
As one fan says on Reddit: "Tiki isn't just cocktails or decor or mugs, it's the whole thing and the tiki ti brings the whole deal. Tiki is a big part of honoring the past and keeping it alive, the tiki ti is a big part of why we have what we have today." Because of its popularity, Tiki Ti does usually have a long line of customers, so if you want to stop by, you may want to arrive 30 minutes before the bar opens to snag a seat. Trust me, the wait is well worth it for a fun-filled evening at this iconic Los Angeles hole-in-the-wall bar.
Tiki-Ti
4427 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
(323) 669-9381
Fish Market in Manhattan, New York
Located in Manhattan's Seaport area, Fish Market is a small sports bar that holds a secret twist. In addition to relatively cheap drinks (perhaps even a free shot of Jameson from the bartender) this restaurant also serves a delicious menu of authentic Malaysian food. While the exterior of this bar is unassuming, the inside is incredibly lively and often packed with NYC locals and visitors alike.
While guests may come to grab a quick drink, they will surely stay for the truly delicious food. As one customer in the r/FoodNYC subreddit shared, the bar serves "Not traditional bar food but, without a doubt, the best food I've ever eaten in a dive bar. I dream about the fried rice." Other notable items include the Drunken Fish Soup, Yummy Noodles, and Ginger Chicken Wings. Overall, Fish Market is always worth taking a trip to the southern tip of Manhattan, and it may quickly become a regular spot for you in the Big Apple.
Fish Market
111 South St New York, NY
(212) 227-4468
X Wife's Place in Salt Lake City
X Wife's Place has a special place in my heart, as it was my local neighborhood dive bar for four years of my life. In a state known for its sober culture and strict drinking regulations, X Wife's Place offers a classic dive bar experience that has gained a loyal following from locals looking to drink some cheap drinks, listen to music on the bar's jukebox, and play a game of pool or corn hole.
The bar was opened in 1959 by Andrew J. Luras and his wife, Mickey, under the name "My Wife's Place." After the couple divorced in the 1970s, the bar was playfully renamed "X Wife's Place," and three generations later the title has remained. Since the early days, this bar has been a meeting place for all different generations, earning a younger following in particular thanks to its proximity to the University of Utah. As current owner Michelle Corsillo told The Salt Lake Tribune: "There isn't a night of the week that goes by that someone doesn't come in and say, 'My parents met here,' or family members were regulars here." Whether you're looking for a cheap pitcher of beer or a shot on one of the bar's "shot-skis," X Wife's Place is a Salt Lake City must-visit dive bar.
X Wife's Place
465 South 700 East, Salt Lake City, UT
(801) 532-1954
Showtime Lounge in Washington, D.C.
Located in the capitol city, Showtime Lounge is an unapologetically quirky dive bar known for its eclectic wall decor and '80s aesthetic. This cash-only bar is a complete blast from the past and draws in crowds of people looking to dance to some groovy vinyl spins and drink some cheap cocktails or beer-shot combos. The bar is known for its grungy atmosphere, but the consistently quality and funky vibes helped earn it a spot on Esquire's 18 Best Bars in America list back in 2016.
On Sundays, the bar becomes particularly packed for its monthly live music nights, which feature local iconic bands including Granny & The Boys, which guests love. As one happy customer said on Yelp, "You cannot say you have lived in DC unless you have seen Granny and the Boys at least once." With themed nights throughout the year including paint nights, LGBTQ+ nights, and game nights, Showtime Lounge has established itself as a community center and local landmark.
Showtime Lounge
113 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, D.C.
Mean-Eyed Cat in Austin, Texas
What started as a humble chainsaw repair shop has been transformed into Austin's iconic Mean-Eyed Cat, a bar full of character. Named after the Johnny Cash song, the interior of this bar is a tribute to the artist himself, with walls adorned with Johnny Cash photos and memorabilia. While Austin is known for its bars and clubs on Sixth Street, Mean-Eyed Cat appeals to guests looking for a more intimate and nostalgic bar experience.
In addition to a vast selection of rotating craft beers on draft and specialty cocktails, Mean-Eyed Cat offers an unmatched ambience centered around the stunning 300-plus-year-old Texas Live Oak that can be found out on the patio. The success of the bar's initial location led to the new owners — Matt Luckie, Max Moreland, and Jed Thompson — opening up a second location of the dive bar in Driftwood in 2024, which promises the same charming vibes and relaxed, quirky atmosphere. An Austin icon for over 20 years, Mean-Eyed Cat will hopefully continue to provide an incredible dive bar experience for many more years to come.
Mean-Eyed Cat
1621 W 5th St, Austin, TX
(512) 920-6645
Inner Town Pub in Chicago
The Windy City is known for being a mecca of arts and culture, and we already know that it has some of the best restaurants in the Midwest. However, some of my favorite Chicago spots are found off the beaten path. One such place is Inner Town Pub, a classic dive bar located in the city's Ukrainian Village that's a self-titled "Home to the Arts."
For over 35 years, Inner Town Pub has been serving up a variety of beers and delicious cocktails at reasonable prices. In addition, the bar hosts many local artists, a vibe that is embellished by the Elvis-themed decor, stunning stained glass windows, and the working jukebox. Another major plus for me was the pool and darts games, which are always free to play. The bar has gained attention from outlets including the bar blog Scoundrel's Field Guide, which rank it a 10 out of 10 and write, "Inner Town Pub is a beautiful, perfectly lit, richly colored dive bar experience that ranks among the best in Chicago."
Inner Town Pub
1935 W Thomas St, Chicago, IL
(773) 235-9795
Montana in Seattle
Seattle is an incredible city with so many wonderful places to grab a drink, but for me, Montana ranks amongst the best. While dive bars are often associated with having mediocre but cheap drinks, Montana stands out for its delightful beverage selection, particularly its pickleback shots and on-draft Moscow Mule, which is made with Rachel's Ginger Beer, a brand also local to the area.
Owners Rachel Marshall, Adam Peters, and Kate Opatz have made Montana a neighborhood favorite of the Capitol Hill area, and since 2011 the bar has been a "come as you are" kind of establishment. Its red lighting is beautiful, and the carousel horse hanging from the ceiling like a disco ball gives off "Pink Pony Club" vibes. The outdoor patio seating is another added perk, as this bar is in a great place for people-watching in the city. Montana, like the other bars on this list, continues to be amongst some of the best hole-in-the-wall dive bars across America, offering a home to any soul looking for a cheap drink and a nostalgic atmosphere.
Montana
1506 E Olive Wy, Seattle, WA