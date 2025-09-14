Some Of The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Bars In Major US Cities

While they may lack in glitz and glamor, hole-in-the-wall bars are oftentimes the best way to get to know the local culture of a city. Scattered all across America, the best dive bars are often hidden in plain sight, only known to locals or the lucky few who happen to stumble by on their travels. Often offering up cheap drinks, free games, and maybe even a karaoke stage, dive bars offer a comforting, casual, and slightly edgy atmosphere that won't be found in a typical a cocktail lounge.

As someone who travels a lot, I have been lucky enough to sample some of the country's best dive bars myself over the years. From the tropical taverns I have adore in Los Angeles to the wholesome Honky-Tonk bar I frequent here in New York City, there are so many dive bars that I love across this country. In this article, we will discuss some of the best hole-in-the-wall bars in America's major cities based on my personal experience as well as the rave reviews of fellow dive-bar lovers online.