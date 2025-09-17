How To Make The Best Lemon Glaze With Just 2 Ingredients
A glaze is the finishing touch that many desserts crave. That sugary, flavorful drizzle offers a simple, yet decadent way to elevate almost any baked good. A typical glaze is going to be comprised of a liquid like milk, water, juice, or liqueur, along with some powdered sugar, and possibly some type of extract. That's why, when life hands you lemons and a little powdered sugar, skip the lemonade and go for a citrusy, sweet glaze to a lemon olive oil bundt cake, some muffins, scones, or even classic pancakes.
Lemon juice brings a bright flavor that contrasts with the powdered sugar, but the balance of sweet meets tart when these two ingredients are only half the equation. When the two are blended together, they create a smooth, thick, glassy glaze that will have you making it on repeat. What you will love about this glaze is how easy it is to thicken it up or to thin it, depending on your preference. If you like it on the thicker side, just add more powdered sugar. If you are a fan of a thinner glaze, up the amount of lemon juice.
Use other citrus flavors
To make a glaze with lemon juice and powdered sugar, use 2 tablespoons of fresh or store-bought lemon juice for every one cup of powdered sugar. Again, you will want to adjust these measurements based on how thick or thin you want your glaze. While some people skip this step, sift the powdered sugar to ensure it is lump-free.
If you are using fresh lemon juice, add it slowly to the powdered sugar. A lemon's personality depends on the variety and how ripe it is. If it is overly tart, you may need to add less. A pro tip: If you have some kosher salt in your pantry, a pinch of this seasoning can mellow the extreme sweetness or sourness in the flavor and give your glaze a full-bodied taste. Of course, citrus fruits offer a lot of variety. You could use some Meyer lemons to make a glaze for a Meyer lemon blueberry coffee cake. Don't be afraid to use the juice from your oranges, limes, or grapefruits to create your own citrusy riff on this glaze.
Remember to only pour your glaze on baked goods that have cooled, or you will end up with a runny mess. A lemon glaze will last for about a week when stored in an airtight container in the fridge. When you are ready to use it, let it warm up to room temperature naturally or zap it in the microwave on low until it is a drippy consistency.