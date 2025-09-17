How To Make The Best Lemon Glaze With Just 2 Ingredients

To make a glaze with lemon juice and powdered sugar, use 2 tablespoons of fresh or store-bought lemon juice for every one cup of powdered sugar. Again, you will want to adjust these measurements based on how thick or thin you want your glaze. While some people skip this step, sift the powdered sugar to ensure it is lump-free.

If you are using fresh lemon juice, add it slowly to the powdered sugar. A lemon's personality depends on the variety and how ripe it is. If it is overly tart, you may need to add less. A pro tip: If you have some kosher salt in your pantry, a pinch of this seasoning can mellow the extreme sweetness or sourness in the flavor and give your glaze a full-bodied taste. Of course, citrus fruits offer a lot of variety. You could use some Meyer lemons to make a glaze for a Meyer lemon blueberry coffee cake. Don't be afraid to use the juice from your oranges, limes, or grapefruits to create your own citrusy riff on this glaze.

Remember to only pour your glaze on baked goods that have cooled, or you will end up with a runny mess. A lemon glaze will last for about a week when stored in an airtight container in the fridge. When you are ready to use it, let it warm up to room temperature naturally or zap it in the microwave on low until it is a drippy consistency.