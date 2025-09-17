Giada De Laurentiis' One Simple Swap For Superior Caesar Salads

The classic Caesar salad is one of the most famous and beloved recipes out there, but just because it's a classic doesn't mean it can't be upgraded or switched up. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, for one, likes to make her Caesar salads a little bit differently than what we're used to, and she certainly knows what she's talking about, so who are we to question the change?

De Laurentiis switches things up by replacing the classic romaine lettuce with kale. On her website, she has a recipe for her kale Caesar salad. In the description, she writes, "I really love baby kale for this as an alternative to romaine — not only does it have a lot more nutritional benefit, but it adds a bit more flavor and stands up to the creamy dressing." Indeed, kale is full of nutritional benefits and is a fantastic source of essential vitamins and antioxidants. Plus, De Laurentiis is right that, as a hearty, somewhat tough leaf, kale can easily withstand the creamy Caesar dressing without getting soggy. And as we know, avoiding a sad soggy salad is not the easiest task in the world, but one that can make all the difference in how enjoyable your homemade salad is.

To bring it all together, De Laurentiis's recipe also features a homemade Caesar dressing and homemade croutons made from sourdough bread. It has all of the elements for an elevated, delicious Caesar salad, but there are still upgrades or customizations to consider if you're looking to switch it up.