Giada De Laurentiis' One Simple Swap For Superior Caesar Salads
The classic Caesar salad is one of the most famous and beloved recipes out there, but just because it's a classic doesn't mean it can't be upgraded or switched up. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, for one, likes to make her Caesar salads a little bit differently than what we're used to, and she certainly knows what she's talking about, so who are we to question the change?
De Laurentiis switches things up by replacing the classic romaine lettuce with kale. On her website, she has a recipe for her kale Caesar salad. In the description, she writes, "I really love baby kale for this as an alternative to romaine — not only does it have a lot more nutritional benefit, but it adds a bit more flavor and stands up to the creamy dressing." Indeed, kale is full of nutritional benefits and is a fantastic source of essential vitamins and antioxidants. Plus, De Laurentiis is right that, as a hearty, somewhat tough leaf, kale can easily withstand the creamy Caesar dressing without getting soggy. And as we know, avoiding a sad soggy salad is not the easiest task in the world, but one that can make all the difference in how enjoyable your homemade salad is.
To bring it all together, De Laurentiis's recipe also features a homemade Caesar dressing and homemade croutons made from sourdough bread. It has all of the elements for an elevated, delicious Caesar salad, but there are still upgrades or customizations to consider if you're looking to switch it up.
Other upgrades or swaps for your homemade Caesar salad
Swapping out romaine lettuce for kale is not the only way to change up your Caesar salad. For one, you don't have to fully replace romaine — try combining romaine and kale for the best of both worlds. Additionally, there are multiple ways to make the Caesar dressing. While Giada De Laurentiis has a tried and true dressing recipe, feel free to experiment with other variations. For example, The South Florida Sentinel Sun's Claire Perez's homemade Caesar dressing contains Worcestershire sauce, which adds a burst of umami flavor.
Another idea is to swap out the croutons for a different crunchy element. Something like crispy chickpeas (which you can easily make in the air fryer) make for the perfect swap. These will provide that satisfying crunch while adding a new and unexpected element to the Caesar salad. You can also add an extra ingredient or two to make the Caesar a bit more filling and satisfying. Of course, chicken is often added to a Caesar, but that's not the only protein choice for this particular salad. For something different, try a shrimp or salmon Caesar salad. Or, to keep it vegetarian, tofu will make for a delicious protein choice for the salad. Just remember to omit the anchovy from the dressing. Another great addition is avocado slices — this will make the meal more filling without having to prepare a meat or fish.